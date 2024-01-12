North Carolina High School Football Standouts Hammonds and Bryant Earn All-State Honorable Mentions

In a testament to their on-field prowess and dedication, Tim Hammonds, an offensive lineman from Red Springs, and Chris Bryant, a safety/linebacker from St. Pauls, have been honored with All-State commendations by HighSchoolOT. These honorable mentions are the latest in a series of recognitions for the two players, who have both made significant contributions to their respective teams and left a lasting impact on high school football in North Carolina.
Tim Hammonds: A Pillar of Red Springs
Tim Hammonds, a linchpin of the Red Devils' offensive line, has been instrumental in their successes. His prowess on the field has earned him not just an All-State honorable mention, but also an All-County recognition by The Robesonian. Hammonds' ability to hold the line and create opportunities for his team has been a critical factor in the Red Devils' offensive strategy, making him a key player to watch.
Chris Bryant: A Defensive Powerhouse
St. Pauls' Chris Bryant has proven himself to be a formidable force on the defensive side of the ball. With 103 tackles under his belt in the past season alone, his defensive acumen is undeniable. His performances have earned him the Robeson County Heisman title by The Robesonian, a testament to his impact on the field. Both Hammonds and Bryant also showcased their skills at the esteemed East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro, further cementing their status as standout players.
Other Notable Players
While Hammonds and Bryant stand out, they are not the only players from the region to earn recognition. Players from schools such as Cape Fear, Clinton, Seventy-First, Terry Sanford, West Bladen, West Columbus, East Bladen, Pinecrest, South View, and Pine Forest have also received various levels of acknowledgment. These include first, second, and third team selections for their performance during the season. Players like Kamal Thames, Masion Brooks, Jakarrion Kenan, and D.J. Bryant have been recognized for their contributions on both sides of the ball, demonstrating the depth of talent in North Carolina high school football.