North Belfast Cousins Hale and Rooney Shine at Ulster Elite Championships

In the heart of Girdwood Community Hub, an exhilarating display of boxing prowess unfolded as two North Belfast cousins, JP Hale and Louis Rooney, clinched titles at the Ulster Elite championships. It was a triumphant night for the family, the local club, Star ABC in the New Lodge, and the sport of boxing itself.

Victorious Cousins, Hale and Rooney

Hale, a seasoned champion, secured his fourth Ulster Elite title, outdoing Erne's Anthony Malanaphy in the 63.5kg final. Meanwhile, Rooney, following in his father's footsteps, made his mark by claiming his first-ever Ulster Elite title. He won with a unanimous decision over St John Bosco's Padraig Downey in the 48kg division. Their victories were not only personal achievements but a testament to their local club's dedication and the unwavering support of their family, who attended the event, swelling with pride.

Beyond the Ring: A Tale of Kinship and Inspiration

More than their respective victories, the duo's story is one of shared efforts and mutual inspiration. Their training and preparation were not isolated instances but an intertwined journey, each thriving off the other's determination. Despite the rigorous challenges, they remained steadfast, buoyed by their familial bond and shared passion for boxing.

Future Aspirations: Hale's Continued Ambitions

At the age of 23, Hale wears his achievements with a sense of pride, especially the success he has brought to his local club. The special experience of winning alongside his cousin adds a unique flavor to his victory. He remains hopeful and motivated for future successes in his boxing career. His ambitions paint a promising future, not only for him but also for the sport in Northern Ireland. The tale of these two victorious cousins is a testament to the power of family, passion, and perseverance in the world of sport.