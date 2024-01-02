North Bay’s Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023

The sports scene of North Bay shone brightly in 2023, bristling with memorable achievements and stirring tales of human will and ambition. Jaimee Bull, the water-skiing sensation, triumphed for the second consecutive year, clinching the Waterski Slalom title at the IWWF World Waterski Championships held in Florida. Her feat etched a golden chapter in the annals of North Bay’s sporting history.

Ice Hockey: A Year of Gold and Grit

Ice hockey, an inseparable thread of North Bay’s sports fabric, had a sterling year with Ben Gaudreau spearheading the charge. Gaudreau, after clinching gold with Team Canada in the 2023 World Juniors, moved from Sarnia to the Erie Otters in a significant trade. The North Bay U18 Trappers had a season full of highs and lows, with an upset victory in the Great North U18 Tournament of Champions final, an arduous OHF U18 tournament, and a comeback from a bus fire that consumed their gear.

Field and Track: A New Star Rises

Fiona Madigan, a ninth-grade athlete from West Ferris, emerged as a new star in the athletic firmament, winning gold in long jump and setting a record in the triple jump at OFSAA. Her performance was a stirring testament to her raw talent and determination.

More Highlights from the Year

The North Bay Battalion hockey team, inching towards the OHL championship, missed the title by a whisker. The Lakers varsity women’s hockey team mirrored this narrative, claiming silver in the McCaw Cup finals for the second consecutive year. In the world of tennis, Rob Shaw secured a runner-up finish in the quad doubles at Wimbledon. The North Bay Bantam Bulldogs football team etched their name in the OSFL final, and Ryan Hunter was recognized as a CFL All-Star. Brantford Bulldogs’ newest recruit, Briir Long, emerged as a promising hockey talent, showcasing his skill and passion for the game.

Lastly, Powassan Voodoos coaches Peter Goulet and Josh Hardiman, who led Team Canada East to a silver medal at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge, deserve special mention. As the year ends, the community of North Bay is invited to vote for the ‘2023 Sports Story of the Year’, a fitting tribute to a year filled with significant sports achievements.