en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

North Atlanta High School Mourns Loss of Beloved Faculty Member Kerry Sarden

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
North Atlanta High School Mourns Loss of Beloved Faculty Member Kerry Sarden

A somber silence engulfs North Atlanta High School in Buckhead, as the community reels from the unexpected death of a cherished member, Kerry Sarden. Sarden wore many hats within the school’s dynamics, notably as the head coach for the boys’ varsity basketball team and the golf team. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of many, stirring a wave of grief through the premises.

A Pillar of the School Community

Described as a pillar of the school community, Sarden’s contributions extended far beyond the basketball court and golf course. As a teacher and coach, he played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of many students. His sudden departure has dealt a significant blow to the members of the school, particularly his trainees, who are coming to terms with the reality of practicing without his guidance.

Principal’s Message

In the wake of this tragic event, the school’s principal, Curtis Douglass, took to the school’s website to share a heartfelt statement. He expressed his deep condolences and extended his support to Sarden’s family, friends, and anyone affected by the loss. Douglass acknowledged the immense tragedy of losing a member of the school community and recognized the different ways this loss might impact individuals.

Support During Grieving

Principal Douglass emphasized the importance of open communication with students about their feelings during this difficult time. He stressed that grief counselors are available to assist students and staff in coping with the loss, encouraging them to lean on their teachers and counselors for support. The principal’s message echoed the school’s commitment to its community, reinforcing its dedication to providing the necessary aid during the grieving process.

As the school community mourns the sudden loss of Kerry Sarden, the details of memorial services remain undisclosed. The school remains united in grief, remembering Sarden’s contributions and honoring his memory as they navigate this challenging time.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Caltech's 'Another Revolution' Resonates at Italian Science Theater Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Revamped SRU Student Union to Reopen in Fall 2024

By Nimrah Khatoon

Deon Blackwell: New Head of Adult Education at Dunedin Fine Art Center

By BNN Correspondents

Sheriffs to Speak at Build2Win Workshop: An Opportunity for Open Dialogue and Community Participation

By Shivani Chauhan

Addressing Underrepresentation of NHPI in Ocean Science: A Call for Ch ...
@Education · 3 mins
Addressing Underrepresentation of NHPI in Ocean Science: A Call for Ch ...
heart comment 0
Sindh’s Education Crisis: A Call for Resilience Post-Floods

By Rizwan Shah

Sindh's Education Crisis: A Call for Resilience Post-Floods
Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies

By BNN Correspondents

Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies
COYHL: Cultivating the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

By Mahnoor Jehangir

COYHL: Cultivating the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders
Rethinking Child Care: Sioux Falls Grapples with Accessibility and Perception

By Geeta Pillai

Rethinking Child Care: Sioux Falls Grapples with Accessibility and Perception
Latest Headlines
World News
Fortuner vs Scorpio N: Off-road Adventure Fuels SUV Debate; Hyundai Reveals Tata Punch Rival
1 min
Fortuner vs Scorpio N: Off-road Adventure Fuels SUV Debate; Hyundai Reveals Tata Punch Rival
Kellyanne Conway's Controversial Comment Sparks Online Furore
2 mins
Kellyanne Conway's Controversial Comment Sparks Online Furore
Revamped SRU Student Union to Reopen in Fall 2024
2 mins
Revamped SRU Student Union to Reopen in Fall 2024
Tiffany Stratton Defeated by Fallon Henley at NXT New Year's Evil
2 mins
Tiffany Stratton Defeated by Fallon Henley at NXT New Year's Evil
Basketball Talent Emerges Amidst Team Struggles: Noah Chase's Sterling Performance
2 mins
Basketball Talent Emerges Amidst Team Struggles: Noah Chase's Sterling Performance
Damar Hamlin's Near-Death Experience Sparks Life-Saving Mission
2 mins
Damar Hamlin's Near-Death Experience Sparks Life-Saving Mission
Taiwan's TSMC at the Forefront of Political Discourse Amid Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Taiwan's TSMC at the Forefront of Political Discourse Amid Upcoming Elections
M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story; SCOTUS May Rule Against Trump's Bid for Second Term
2 mins
M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story; SCOTUS May Rule Against Trump's Bid for Second Term
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel: The Rising Star of Camden High School Basketball
3 mins
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel: The Rising Star of Camden High School Basketball
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
22 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
31 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app