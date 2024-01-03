North Atlanta High School Mourns Loss of Beloved Faculty Member Kerry Sarden

A somber silence engulfs North Atlanta High School in Buckhead, as the community reels from the unexpected death of a cherished member, Kerry Sarden. Sarden wore many hats within the school’s dynamics, notably as the head coach for the boys’ varsity basketball team and the golf team. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of many, stirring a wave of grief through the premises.

A Pillar of the School Community

Described as a pillar of the school community, Sarden’s contributions extended far beyond the basketball court and golf course. As a teacher and coach, he played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of many students. His sudden departure has dealt a significant blow to the members of the school, particularly his trainees, who are coming to terms with the reality of practicing without his guidance.

Principal’s Message

In the wake of this tragic event, the school’s principal, Curtis Douglass, took to the school’s website to share a heartfelt statement. He expressed his deep condolences and extended his support to Sarden’s family, friends, and anyone affected by the loss. Douglass acknowledged the immense tragedy of losing a member of the school community and recognized the different ways this loss might impact individuals.

Support During Grieving

Principal Douglass emphasized the importance of open communication with students about their feelings during this difficult time. He stressed that grief counselors are available to assist students and staff in coping with the loss, encouraging them to lean on their teachers and counselors for support. The principal’s message echoed the school’s commitment to its community, reinforcing its dedication to providing the necessary aid during the grieving process.

As the school community mourns the sudden loss of Kerry Sarden, the details of memorial services remain undisclosed. The school remains united in grief, remembering Sarden’s contributions and honoring his memory as they navigate this challenging time.