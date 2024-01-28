Norman Powell Eyes Spot in NBA's All-Star Three-Point Contest

In the heart of the NBA season, one name resounds louder in the clamor for recognition - Norman Powell. The former Toronto Raptors sharpshooter is eyeing a coveted spot in the NBA's All-Star Weekend, specifically the three-point contest. Unlike his contemporaries, Powell, at 30, is not seeking a tranquil All-Star break. Instead, he's eager to lace up his sneakers and step onto the court, aiming to make a mark.

A Statistically Strong Contender

Powell's ambition is not unfounded. He currently boasts a fifth-best 44.2% three-point shooting percentage in the NBA among players who have attempted at least 190 shots this year. This statistic is not a one-off fluke either. Over the past five seasons, Powell has consistently displayed his prowess from beyond the arc, with an impressive 41.1% three-point range. His numbers don't just speak, they resonate, making a compelling case for his inclusion in the contest.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

The 30-year-old sharpshooter isn't merely waiting for an invitation to the contest. He's been proactive, consulting former Raptors teammates Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, and Los Angeles Clippers teammate Luke Kennard. He's eager to learn from their experiences in the contest, to understand the nuances and expectations of the competition, and to refine his strategy.

From College Court to NBA Stardom

Powell's journey from a 31.4% three-point shooter during his college days to being one of the league's top shooters is a testament to his hard work and dedication. It narrates the tale of a player who never rested on his laurels, but instead, relentlessly pursued improvement. Participating in the three-point contest would not just be another event for Powell; it would be a significant milestone, a validation of his journey, and a testament to his evolution as a player.