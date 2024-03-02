Normal Community Snatches Victory with Last-Second Dunk in Class 4A Pekin Sectional Championship

Normal Community High School's basketball team clinched a breathtaking victory against Quincy in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional championship, thanks to a last-second dunk by Jaheem Webber. This exhilarating win, marked by a final score of 44-43, propels the Ironmen into the super sectional showdown at Illinois State, bringing them one step closer to a state championship bid. The game's climax unfolded with an unlikely twist when Braylon Roman's potential go-ahead jumper missed, leading to a dramatic finale where Webber dunked the ball just before the buzzer, sealing a one-point triumph for Normal Community.