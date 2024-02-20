Norfolk Community Mourns the Loss of Beloved Local, Nick Humphrey

In a stirring testament to the life of a man who rooted his existence in the joys of family, sports, and local business, Norfolk, NE, prepares to bid farewell to Nick Humphrey. Passing away at the age of 50 on February 16, 2024, Nick's departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him best. As plans for his visitation and funeral service at Our Savior Lutheran Church are set in motion, the community reflects on the legacy of a life well-lived.

A Life Rooted in Community and Passion

Born to Walt and Lin Humphrey on November 21, 1973, Nick's journey was one deeply intertwined with the Norfolk community from the very beginning. A proud graduate of Norfolk Senior High School and Wayne State College, his academic and professional pursuits were always guided by a deep-seated love for his roots. Nick's career as a crane operator at Nucor Steel, spanning nearly two decades, was marked by dedication and hard work. But it was his venture into entrepreneurship with his father, co-owning Hit'Em Up Indoor Golf Simulator, that showcased his commitment to providing a space for leisure and community gathering in Norfolk.

A Legacy of Love and Laughter

Nick's personal life was a vibrant tapestry of love, sports, and shared experiences. Married to Kathy Carmichael in 2006, the couple's journey was blessed with two children, encapsulating Nick's unwavering dedication as a family man. His passion for sports, especially golf, baseball, and softball, was not just a hobby but a way of life that brought him closer to friends and family. Those who knew Nick speak of his infectious laughter, his knack for storytelling, and the joy he found in boating trips, encapsulating a man who lived for the moments that brought people together.

Remembering Nick: A Final Farewell

As the community of Norfolk comes together to honor Nick's memory, the visitation on February 20, 2024, and the funeral service on February 21, 2024, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, stand as a testament to the impact of his life on those around him. The services, which will also be livestreamed, promise to be a gathering of hearts, united in grief but also in celebrating the indelible mark Nick has left on the world. He is survived by a loving family, including his spouse Kathy, their children, his mother Lin, father Walt, half-sister, and stepbrother, all of whom carry forward his legacy of warmth, community, and undying love for life.

In the wake of Nick Humphrey's passing, the narrative of his life serves as a poignant reminder of the beauty of community bonds, the enduring power of love, and the unforgettable impact one individual can have on the lives of many. As Norfolk prepares to say its goodbyes, the spirit of Nick Humphrey—marked by laughter, love, and an unwavering commitment to family and community—will undoubtedly live on.