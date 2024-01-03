Nordic Town Series: Brewster and Horning Tie for Victory in Women’s Race

As the winter chill intensifies, sports enthusiasts find respite in the ski trails. The latest race in the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Nordic Town Series took place on December 27 at the Vail Nordic Center. In this frosty evening event, 69 athletes braved the cold to participate in the 1k, 3k, and 5k freestyle skate mass start races that kicked off at 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Brewster and Horning Clinch Joint Victory

The women’s race was a testament to the power of camaraderie and competition. In a remarkable display of skill, Haley Brewster and Rose Horning tied for the victory, both clocking in at 11 minutes and 20.0 seconds. Their impressive performance is a testament to their training and discipline, both athletes having participated in the 2023 World Junior Championships in Canada. Their victory also stands as a proud moment for the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) alumni, as both women are currently competing at NCAA Division I schools.

Men’s Race Sees Nail-Biting Finish

The men’s race was no less thrilling. William Bentley narrowly claimed victory, edging out Cameron Wolfe in a gripping finish. Andrew Lombardi rounded out the podium, and the top eight finishers all clocked in within two seconds of each other, showcasing the high level of competition present.

Next Race in the Series

The series is set to continue with another skate mass start race at Maloit Park on January 22. Registration for the upcoming races is available on the day of the event, with fees set at $5 for the 1k and 3k races, and $10 for the 5k race. The anticipation is high as athletes prepare to give their best on the snowy trails once again.