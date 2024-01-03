en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Nordic Town Series: Brewster and Horning Tie for Victory in Women’s Race

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Nordic Town Series: Brewster and Horning Tie for Victory in Women’s Race

As the winter chill intensifies, sports enthusiasts find respite in the ski trails. The latest race in the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Nordic Town Series took place on December 27 at the Vail Nordic Center. In this frosty evening event, 69 athletes braved the cold to participate in the 1k, 3k, and 5k freestyle skate mass start races that kicked off at 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Brewster and Horning Clinch Joint Victory

The women’s race was a testament to the power of camaraderie and competition. In a remarkable display of skill, Haley Brewster and Rose Horning tied for the victory, both clocking in at 11 minutes and 20.0 seconds. Their impressive performance is a testament to their training and discipline, both athletes having participated in the 2023 World Junior Championships in Canada. Their victory also stands as a proud moment for the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) alumni, as both women are currently competing at NCAA Division I schools.

Men’s Race Sees Nail-Biting Finish

The men’s race was no less thrilling. William Bentley narrowly claimed victory, edging out Cameron Wolfe in a gripping finish. Andrew Lombardi rounded out the podium, and the top eight finishers all clocked in within two seconds of each other, showcasing the high level of competition present.

Next Race in the Series

The series is set to continue with another skate mass start race at Maloit Park on January 22. Registration for the upcoming races is available on the day of the event, with fees set at $5 for the 1k and 3k races, and $10 for the 5k race. The anticipation is high as athletes prepare to give their best on the snowy trails once again.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
41 seconds ago
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Alabama Crimson Tide football player, Malik Benson, renowned for his significant performance throughout the season, has entered the transfer portal after the Rose Bowl. As a standout track athlete from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, Benson graced the field in all 14 games of the season, accumulating a noteworthy 13 receptions for 162 yards and
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
2 mins ago
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
Kylian Mbappé Cements Status as PSG's Top Scorer; Champions Trophy Venue Changes to Paris
3 mins ago
Kylian Mbappé Cements Status as PSG's Top Scorer; Champions Trophy Venue Changes to Paris
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
1 min ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
1 min ago
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
2 mins ago
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
41 seconds
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
49 seconds
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
50 seconds
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
54 seconds
Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs in World Darts Championship Amid Maddison's Controversy
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
1 min
Tuscola Boys' and Girls' Teams Shine in Illinois 2024 High School Basketball Rankings
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
2 mins
Jordan's Football Teams Gear Up for Asian Cup and Olympic Challenges
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries Defies Odds to Win PDC World Darts Championship
Unprecedented Six-Day Strike by Junior Doctors in England: A Symptom of Broader Economic Issues
2 mins
Unprecedented Six-Day Strike by Junior Doctors in England: A Symptom of Broader Economic Issues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
23 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
36 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app