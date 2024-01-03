NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview

An annual beloved tradition, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracks Santa Claus’s journey around the world every Christmas Eve. This event, known as the NORAD Santa tracker, is made possible through the use of satellite and radar systems. The tracking can be observed live on various platforms, including yakimaherald.com.

Scores and Highlights from the Sports World

In the realm of professional basketball, several teams marked victories on their records. These include the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, and the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, in the National Hockey League (NHL), teams such as the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs secured wins.

The collegiate basketball scene also witnessed action with top-25 ranked teams including Purdue, UConn, Tennessee, North Carolina, Illinois, Colorado State, Duke, FAU, Baylor, Wisconsin, and Auburn winning their games.

Upcoming Games and Tournaments

Looking ahead, the sports schedule includes more NBA and NHL games, as well as top-25 college basketball matchups. Teams like Clemson and Providence are set to hit the court. In the realm of college football, Michigan won the Rose Bowl in OT and will now advance to the CFP title game. Their opponents will be Washington, who fended off Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The national championship is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 8.

The final College Football Playoff rankings for the season were announced on Sunday, Dec. 3. The teams making the CFP were Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama. In another development, Dallas won an important game against the Lions, albeit amidst an officiating blunder. However, the recurrence of familiar mistakes could spell doom for them in the upcoming playoffs.