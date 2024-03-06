Nona Adventure Park Unveils 'The Board Room': A New Venue for Diverse Events

Nona Adventure Park in Lake Nona has officially announced the opening of its latest attraction, 'The Board Room', an indoor venue set to welcome guests this Friday. Designed to host a variety of events, this new space aims to become a focal point for entertainment and community gatherings. The venue's launch is marked by the popular 'Songs at Sunset' series, promising an engaging lineup of live music and special offerings.

Advertisment

Grand Opening: A Night to Remember

The grand opening of 'The Board Room' is not just an addition to the park's already diverse range of activities but a significant enhancement of its nighttime entertainment options. With a capacity to accommodate 112 guests, the venue is perfectly sized for intimate yet lively gatherings. Anthony Rouhana, a local favorite, is set to headline the 'Songs at Sunset' series, bringing his unique blend of music to the venue. Attendees can look forward to food and drink specials from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., setting the stage for memorable Friday evenings.

More Than Just Music

Advertisment

Beyond the 'Songs at Sunset' series, 'The Board Room' is scheduled to host a variety of events throughout March, including Sip & Paint, St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, Lakeside Market, and the Orlando Burger Battle. These events underscore the venue's versatility and its commitment to offering something for everyone. Additionally, Nona Adventure Park's expansion includes a new outdoor play structure in Tot Town, further broadening its appeal to families and children.

Adventure Awaits

Nona Adventure Park is more than just an entertainment venue; it's a destination for adventure seekers of all ages. With offerings like an inflatable aqua park/obstacle course, Nona Wake cable park, and climbing tower/ropes course/rock walls, the park provides a wide array of activities. Located at 14086 Centerline Drive, Lake Nona , the park now boasts an indoor space that complements its outdoor attractions, offering visitors a comprehensive entertainment experience.

As 'The Board Room' opens its doors, it not only adds to the park's allure but also enhances the local entertainment landscape. This new venue is poised to become a hub for community engagement, where families, friends, and music lovers can come together to create lasting memories. It represents a significant milestone for Nona Adventure Park and a fresh option for those seeking fun and excitement in the Lake Nona area.