Africa

Nollywood’s IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:01 am EST
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles

In a rare peek into his personal life, Nollywood’s IK Ogbonna recently opened up about his deep-seated passion for football. A household name in the African film industry, Ogbonna, whose acting prowess earned him a nomination for the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards in 2015, offered insights into his love for the sport, his favorite players, and his thoughts on the state of Nigerian football.

Ogbonna’s Unfulfilled Football Dream and His Love for Chelsea FC

During the candid interview, Ogbonna reminisced about his childhood, expressing regret that he did not pursue a career in football. He cited a lack of parental support and societal perceptions at the time as factors that influenced his decision. Despite this, his love for the sport remains undiminished. A steadfast supporter of Chelsea FC, Ogbonna admitted his disappointment with the team’s recent struggles.

Lukaku, the Worst Signing in History?

When discussing Chelsea’s recent signings, Ogbonna didn’t mince words. He labeled Romelu Lukaku as the club’s worst acquisition in history. His criticisms were rooted in the Belgian striker’s unprofessional conduct and lackluster performance. In stark contrast, Ogbonna heaped praise on Victor Osimhen, whom he regards as not only his favorite player but also the best in Africa.

Super Eagles: A Team of Potential Marred by Poor Management

Ogbonna also shared his thoughts on the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles. While acknowledging their talent, he lamented the poor management and political interference that has plagued the team. Despite these challenges, Ogbonna expressed optimism about the team’s potential. He particularly highlighted players like Victor Boniface and Samuel Chukwueze, who are making waves in European football, as reasons for his confidence. He believes that with better organization and teamwork, the Super Eagles have the potential to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Africa Nigeria Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

