Nigeria

Nollywood Actor Shares Football Aspirations and Hopes for Super Eagles

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:36 am EST
In a recent interview, renowned Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, unmasked his deep-rooted passion for football that has been part of his life since his youth. Ogbonna had been actively immersed in sports, notably football and basketball, but his dreams of a professional sports career were stymied due to lack of parental support.

Admiration for Football Talent

Speaking openly, Ogbonna expressed his admiration for football players, particularly singling out Victor Osimhen. He also candidly confessed his past desire to have become a professional footballer himself. This aspiration was not only driven by his love for the sport but also the financial rewards that come with a successful football career.

(Read Also: Nollywood’s IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles)

Criticism of Chelsea’s Recent Performance

As a dedicated Chelsea fan, Ogbonna didn’t hold back his concerns about the club’s recent performance. He specifically called out Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea’s worst signing, citing his unprofessionalism and detrimental impact on the team. Lukaku’s failure at Chelsea, according to Ogbonna, is rooted in his inability to adapt to the club’s style and a damaging interview that seemed to reveal his discontent.

Hope for the Super Eagles

Ogbonna also addressed the potential of the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles. He acknowledged their talent but pointed out the negative influence of poor management and politics on the team’s success. Despite these obstacles, Ogbonna remains hopeful. With the right preparation and teamwork, he believes that the Super Eagles could clinch the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), especially with players like Osimhen, Boniface, and Chukwueze leading the charge.

(Read Also: Nollywood’s Potential to Boost Nigeria’s Capital Market and Economy)

As the Super Eagles prepare for the upcoming AFCON tournament, former captain Mikel Obi and former international Tijani Babangida have also shared their views on Nigeria’s prospects. The Super Eagles have previously emerged as champions in 1980, 1994, and 2013 and now aim to secure their fourth AFCON title. However, as Babangida cautions, underestimating lightweight teams could cost them dearly.

Despite the controversy and disappointment among fans regarding the selection and exclusion of certain players from the squad, the Super Eagles remain determined to show their strength in the tournament. They will face hosts Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea in their quest for another title.

With the AFCON tournament set to significantly impact clubs, including the Premier League, by drawing away star players like Mohammed Salah and Victor Osimhen, former Super Eagles captain Jay Jay Okocha has criticized the scheduling. It’s a layered narrative of passion, criticism, and hope as the Super Eagles strive for victory in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Nigeria Sports
