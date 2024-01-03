Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada’s New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity

Nolan Thiessen, renowned as a three-time Brier champion and former professional curler, has been entrusted with the mantle of the new CEO of Curling Canada. Thiessen, aged 43, steps into this key role after an exhaustive search by an external agency and the board of governors, initiated to find a worthy successor to Katherine Henderson. Henderson, the previous CEO, transitioned to become the CEO and president of Hockey Canada.

Curling Canada’s New CEO: An Insider’s Perspective

Thiessen, brimming with humility and zeal, is set to steer the sport of curling towards greater heights. His vision for curling hinges on the principles of inclusivity and community engagement. The former curler hung up his competitive boots after the 2015-16 season but remained closely knit with Curling Canada. He played instrumental roles such as the executive director of marketing and fan experience and was a part of the organization’s senior management for four years.

Thiessen’s Roadmap for Curling Canada

As the new CEO, Thiessen’s plate is full with responsibilities ranging from enhancing Canada’s international curling performances to nurturing the sport at the grassroots level. His experience within the organization and his intimate knowledge of the sport make him uniquely suited for these challenges. He also holds an ace up his sleeve – a strong background outside of sports. Thiessen holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and the designations of a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA and CA).

Thiessen’s Global Curling Footprint

Thiessen’s international experience is also noteworthy. His tenure on the World Curling Federation’s Athlete Commission and Competition and Rules Commission has given him a global perspective on the sport. His appointment is seen as a continuation of the progress made by Curling Canada, and he officially commenced his CEO duties this week, taking the helm from interim CEO Danny Lamoureux.