Canada

Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada’s New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Nolan Thiessen, renowned as a three-time Brier champion and former professional curler, has been entrusted with the mantle of the new CEO of Curling Canada. Thiessen, aged 43, steps into this key role after an exhaustive search by an external agency and the board of governors, initiated to find a worthy successor to Katherine Henderson. Henderson, the previous CEO, transitioned to become the CEO and president of Hockey Canada.

Curling Canada’s New CEO: An Insider’s Perspective

Thiessen, brimming with humility and zeal, is set to steer the sport of curling towards greater heights. His vision for curling hinges on the principles of inclusivity and community engagement. The former curler hung up his competitive boots after the 2015-16 season but remained closely knit with Curling Canada. He played instrumental roles such as the executive director of marketing and fan experience and was a part of the organization’s senior management for four years.

Thiessen’s Roadmap for Curling Canada

As the new CEO, Thiessen’s plate is full with responsibilities ranging from enhancing Canada’s international curling performances to nurturing the sport at the grassroots level. His experience within the organization and his intimate knowledge of the sport make him uniquely suited for these challenges. He also holds an ace up his sleeve – a strong background outside of sports. Thiessen holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and the designations of a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA and CA).

Thiessen’s Global Curling Footprint

Thiessen’s international experience is also noteworthy. His tenure on the World Curling Federation’s Athlete Commission and Competition and Rules Commission has given him a global perspective on the sport. His appointment is seen as a continuation of the progress made by Curling Canada, and he officially commenced his CEO duties this week, taking the helm from interim CEO Danny Lamoureux.

Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

