en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup

Noel Lynch, the acclaimed ambassador of Barbados to the United States, is stepping into a new role. Recently announced as the chairman of the local organizing committee for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Men’s World Cup final, Lynch radiates confidence about the significant benefits this global event is set to bring to Barbados and its people.

A Vision for Prosperity

High expectations are tied to Lynch’s appointment. With a remarkable track record as the minister of tourism from 1999 to 2008 and as the chief executive officer of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), he is no stranger to the intersection of sports and economic growth. Lynch emphasizes the importance of ensuring that benefits from the World Cup are felt before, during, and after the event, mirroring the positive economic impact attributed to the 2007 cricket World Cup and a concurrent golf World Cup.

Positive Economic Impact

Lynch points out that 2008 and 2009 were record years for tourism ‘dollar spend’ and foreign direct investment in Barbados, which he believes were significantly boosted by the 2007 events. The upcoming World Cup is expected to stimulate an influx of tourists, thereby increasing revenue from the tourism, hospitality, and related industries. The event also presents an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services, potentially fueling infrastructure development and job creation.

Beyond the Ambassadorship

As he prepares to take on the chairmanship, Lynch reflects on his satisfaction with serving as ambassador and looks forward to his new role in facilitating the World Cup. He fondly recalls his previous experience when Kensington Oval hosted the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, a time when the already vibrant spirit of Barbadian cricket was further enhanced. As he steps into his new role, Lynch carries a vision for Barbados’ prosperity on and off the cricket pitch, underlined by the spirit of a game that is much more than a sport—it’s a passion, a culture, and a source of national pride.

0
Barbados Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
8 hours ago
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
Shonte Seale, the vice-captain of Barbados’ national volleyball team, has embarked on a new chapter of her professional career by entering into a significant contract to play volleyball in Asia. This move marks a significant milestone in the 25-year-old’s career, who has been a cornerstone of Barbados’ volleyball success in recent years. Seizing Global Opportunities
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
Roger Nyhus Commences Tenure as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean
22 hours ago
Roger Nyhus Commences Tenure as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean
RBC Royal Bank Complies with Central Bank's Directive: Stops ACH Charges
1 day ago
RBC Royal Bank Complies with Central Bank's Directive: Stops ACH Charges
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
8 hours ago
West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch
Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in 'Highs & Grows'
13 hours ago
Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in 'Highs & Grows'
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
13 hours ago
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Latest Headlines
World News
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
1 min
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
5 mins
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
7 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
7 mins
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
7 mins
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
7 mins
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
8 mins
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
8 mins
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
8 mins
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
50 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
57 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings
10 hours
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app