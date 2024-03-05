Noblesville High Senior Bella Slone Aims for National Little Britches Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma

When Bella Slone, a senior at Noblesville High School, expressed her aspirations in rodeo sports to her coach Ryan Hollingsworth, her primary goal was to qualify for the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals. To achieve this, Slone must secure a top-seven finish in each rodeo she competes in, specifically in her specialty events of poles and breakaway, a challenge she eagerly accepts with just two years left in her age group for the association.

Path to the National Finals

Slone's journey in rodeo began with a desire to compete in team roping but was guided by Hollingsworth towards poles and breakaway to accelerate her progress towards her goals. Over the past eight months under Hollingsworth's mentorship, Slone has diligently worked to master the skills required for these events, even practicing without a horse initially to hone her roping technique. With the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals scheduled for June 30-July 6 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, Slone's performance in six Indiana rodeos has already positioned her as a strong contender, missing the top seven just once.

Training and Dedication

The commitment to her sport is evident in Slone's rigorous training regimen, which includes learning to rope a dummy from the ground up to practicing on horseback. Hollingsworth's decision to train Slone was influenced by her undeniable dedication, a trait that has not only bolstered her skills but has also set a solid foundation for her confidence in competitions. One memorable moment for Slone was achieving top-five placements in both her events at a September 2023 rodeo, a testament to her hard work and determination.

About the National Little Britches Rodeo Association

The National Little Britches Rodeo Association, established in 1952, is a premier youth rodeo organization that aims to foster a competitive spirit and an appreciation for sportsmanship among young riders. With more than 500 youth rodeos sanctioned annually across 33 states, the association provides a platform for over 3,300 kids to showcase their talents and vie for a chance to compete in the national finals. Slone's journey within this association is not just a pursuit of personal achievement but also contributes to the larger goal of promoting the sport among young enthusiasts.

As Bella Slone continues to advance in the qualifying rounds for the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals, her story serves as an inspiration to young rodeo athletes. Her dedication, paired with the strategic guidance from her coach, Ryan Hollingsworth, underscores the importance of perseverance, training, and mentorship in reaching one's goals. Slone's journey from a high school senior with aspirations to a contender on the national stage exemplifies how passion, when nurtured with the right support, can lead to extraordinary achievements.