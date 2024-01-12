en English
Football

Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup

In a thrilling showdown at the Kalinga Super Cup, FC Goa edged out Inter Kashi 2-1, riding high on a stellar performance by winger Noah Sadaoui. The Group D match, held at the Kalinga Stadium, saw FC Goa maintain dominance over Inter Kashi, steering the game into their favor despite a resilient defense from the latter.

Goa’s Struggle and Breakthrough

During the first half of the match, FC Goa controlled the game, creating several scoring opportunities. The team, however, grappled with a lack of accuracy in front of the goal, with potential scoring chances slipping away. Noah Sadaoui, a key player for FC Goa, emerged as a potent force in crafting these opportunities but the half concluded without any breakthroughs.

Sadaoui’s Decisive Contribution

The second half witnessed a shift in momentum as Sadaoui broke the impasse in the 54th minute. His well-orchestrated curling shot found the back of the net, providing FC Goa with the much-needed lead. Not resting on his laurels, Sadaoui continued his influential performance by setting up Carlos Martinez’s goal in the 66th minute, effectively doubling Goa’s advantage.

Kashi’s Rally and Goa’s Resilience

Inter Kashi, however, weren’t ready to give up. Substitute Nikum Gyamar managed to pull one back with a well-placed left-footed shot, adding an element of suspense to the match’s closing stages. Despite the mounting pressure from Kashi, FC Goa stood their ground. Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya made a pivotal save in the 85th minute, securing the coveted victory for FC Goa.

Football India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

