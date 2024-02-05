No Limit Boxing Announces Fight Card Featuring Former NRL Stars

In a thrilling announcement, No Limit Boxing, an esteemed Australian promotional company, is on the brink of revealing an exceptional fight card for 2024. The much-anticipated press conference is scheduled to take place in Wollongong, a city celebrated for its boxing history. The Wollongong Entertainment Centre, the chosen venue for the event, is a renowned boxing hub, having hosted an unforgettable match in 2021 where Paul Gallen triumphed over Lucas Browne.

A New Challenge Awaits Former NRL Stars

Adding an unexpected twist to this high-octane sporting event, former NRL players, Joey Leilua and Curtis Scott, will be stepping into the boxing ring. Both athletes have successfully made the transition from the rugby league, carving out new paths in the world of boxing. Leilua's departure from NRL in 2021 led him to foreign shores, but he continues to compete in a local Illawarra rugby competition. Meanwhile, Scott's professional rugby career was tainted by off-field controversies, including a conviction for multiple assault charges, leading to his banishment from NRL.

A Stellar Fight Card Beckons

Leilua and Scott's face-off isn't the only attraction of this high-stakes event. The fight card will be headlined by Australian pugilist Sam Goodman, who will be squaring off against Mark Schleibs. Adding further excitement to an already electrifying line-up, former MMA fighter Isaac Hardman, who has now transitioned into boxing, will be seen in the co-main event against Endry Saavedra.

The upcoming event is a result of Leilua’s bravado as he steps up to become Scott's opponent, after No Limit boss George Rose ran out of options. The event promises to be a riveting spectacle, featuring super bantamweight contenders and world-rated middleweights. This fight card is set to be the crown jewel in a series of events that No Limit Boxing has meticulously planned for March 2024.