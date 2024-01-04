No Elections in February, FKF Vice-President Doris Petra Confirms

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice-President Doris Petra has unequivocally announced that there will be no elections in February, describing such a move as unlawful. The current administration, headed by Nick Mwendwa, should serve its full term, which began in November 2020, insists Petra.

Moreover, Petra brushed aside the notion of an internal rebellion within the federation. Instead, she interprets the voiced concerns of National Executive Committee (NEC) members as a healthy practice of their democratic rights.

A Pivotal Meeting Looms

A crucial meeting has been scheduled for January 6, 2024, at the FKF Goal Project offices in Kasarani, Nairobi. The agenda is comprehensive, with topics ranging from FKF activities, FIFA updates, election matters, the organization’s financial status, and other pertinent matters.

Facing Criticism Head-On

This announcement follows a wave of criticisms from two NEC members who have publicly censured the FKF for not adhering to its constitution. Their grievances revolve around the federation’s failure to set dates for general meetings, NEC meetings, and the lack of a transparent approval process for contracts and coaching staff appointments.

They have also highlighted the absence of general meetings to present the annual budget or audited financial statements for the past three years, a fact that has raised eyebrows within the football fraternity.

Looking Ahead

Despite the turbulence, the FKF is forging ahead with its plans. The CECAFA General Assembly is scheduled to take place in Mombasa on February 16, 2023. This event promises to be a crucial platform for discussions and ratifications of CECAFA competitions and calendars for 2024-2025. Doris Petra, representing the women’s sector, will be a part of the executive committee.