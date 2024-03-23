No. 4 Duke Overcomes Vermont's Challenge, Secures Spot in NCAA Tournament's Next Round

Duke's performance against Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center on March 22, 2024, demonstrated both resilience and determination. Despite an early lead, the Blue Devils saw their advantage slim down, but a concerted effort in the second half led to a 64-47 victory, keeping their March Madness journey alive.

Early Struggles and Mid-Game Adjustments

The game began with Duke showcasing their offensive prowess, but their shooting accuracy waned as the first half progressed. A 10-point lead dwindled to just two, sparking concern among fans. However, Duke's ability to capitalize on free throws, along with strategic halftime adjustments, provided the necessary boost to pull away in the second half. Vermont's spirited effort, cheered on by their supporters, posed a challenge but ultimately couldn't sustain momentum against Duke's adjustments.

Defensive Dominance and Key Performances

Duke's defense was pivotal in securing the win, limiting Vermont to 38.5% shooting from the field. While Kyle Filipowski had a quieter game offensively, his defensive contributions, including 12 rebounds and vital blocks, were crucial. Jared McCain and Mark Mitchell stepped up, each adding 15 points to Duke's tally. Their performances underscored the team's depth and ability to find ways to win, even when their stars have off nights.

Looking Ahead: Duke's Path in the Tournament

With this win, Duke advances to face the winner of the No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison game. The victory over Vermont not only highlights Duke's resilience but also sets the stage for a potentially deeper run in the tournament. As the competition intensifies, Duke's ability to adapt and overcome challenges will be tested, but their performance against Vermont has laid a strong foundation for success.