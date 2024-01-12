No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown

In a pivotal event in collegiate basketball, the No.2 Houston Cougars are set to clash with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, January 13. This Big 12 conference game, the third of the season for both teams, will take place in Fort Worth and is slated to commence at 5 p.m. CT. The face-off comes at a significant moment as both teams currently share a 1-1 conference play record.

TCU’s Surprising Uprising

The TCU Horned Frogs, fresh off a noteworthy victory against the Oklahoma Sooners, have positioned themselves as formidable opponents capable of taking down top-tier teams. Their recent triumph has added a new layer of intrigue to the upcoming game, hinting at a potential upset against the Houston Cougars.

Key Statistics and Predictions

Looking at the statistics, both teams have shown a strong performance against the spread and point total. However, computer predictions lean towards a victory for the Houston Cougars. Detailed information about the betting odds, along with opportunities to place bets on the game, can be found on various online platforms.

Follow the Game

For fans eager to follow the game, ESPN will be broadcasting the event live. Additionally, the latest updates on TCU sports can be found on the KillerFrogs’ social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. An in-depth analysis can also be obtained through the KillerFrogs app, available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

As the No.2 Houston Cougars prepare to face the TCU Horned Frogs in what promises to be a thrilling Big 12 Basketball Showdown, the anticipation among fans and pundits alike is palpable. Will the Cougars maintain their position, or will the Horned Frogs pull off another surprising win?