en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown

In a pivotal event in collegiate basketball, the No.2 Houston Cougars are set to clash with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, January 13. This Big 12 conference game, the third of the season for both teams, will take place in Fort Worth and is slated to commence at 5 p.m. CT. The face-off comes at a significant moment as both teams currently share a 1-1 conference play record.

TCU’s Surprising Uprising

The TCU Horned Frogs, fresh off a noteworthy victory against the Oklahoma Sooners, have positioned themselves as formidable opponents capable of taking down top-tier teams. Their recent triumph has added a new layer of intrigue to the upcoming game, hinting at a potential upset against the Houston Cougars.

Key Statistics and Predictions

Looking at the statistics, both teams have shown a strong performance against the spread and point total. However, computer predictions lean towards a victory for the Houston Cougars. Detailed information about the betting odds, along with opportunities to place bets on the game, can be found on various online platforms.

Follow the Game

For fans eager to follow the game, ESPN will be broadcasting the event live. Additionally, the latest updates on TCU sports can be found on the KillerFrogs’ social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. An in-depth analysis can also be obtained through the KillerFrogs app, available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

As the No.2 Houston Cougars prepare to face the TCU Horned Frogs in what promises to be a thrilling Big 12 Basketball Showdown, the anticipation among fans and pundits alike is palpable. Will the Cougars maintain their position, or will the Horned Frogs pull off another surprising win?

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
As the sun set on the Sony Open in Honolulu, a new dawn emerged for Taylor Montgomery and Gary Woodland. Montgomery, shaking off the rust from a seven-week hiatus, made a remarkable comeback, delivering a 6-under 64 to seize an early lead. Woodland, a former U.S. Open champion who recently underwent brain surgery, demonstrated exceptional
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
12 mins ago
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
22 mins ago
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
2 mins ago
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
9 mins ago
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
10 mins ago
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
Latest Headlines
World News
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
2 mins
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
2 mins
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
2 mins
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
3 mins
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
5 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
6 mins
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
8 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
9 mins
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
9 mins
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app