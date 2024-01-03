No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025

In a significant recruiting win for the LSU Tigers, Harlem Berry, the five-star running back from St. Martin’s Episcopal in Metairie, Louisiana, has committed to the class of 2025. Berry, the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 7 player overall, according to On3 recruiting service, announced his commitment at the Under Armour All-America Game.

The High-Stakes Recruitment

Berry, a force to be reckoned with on the football field, was heavily sought after by numerous universities, including Florida and Texas. However, his choice to commit to LSU was significantly influenced by his close relationship with LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson and his friend, fellow in-state running back James Simon.

Astounding Athletic Achievements

Berry’s remarkable athleticism is well-documented through his impressive stats. During the 2023 season, he totaled 2,562 yards and 47 touchdowns, rushing 158 times for 2,080 yards, and scoring 37 touchdowns. He also made 20 receptions for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. His talents extend beyond football, as he is the reigning Class 1A state champion in both the 100 and 200-meter dash.

LSU’s Strategic Acquisitions

Berry’s commitment marks a significant milestone in LSU’s strategic recruitment process. He is the seventh recruit and the second five-star prospect for LSU’s 2025 class. His pledge to the Tigers will significantly boost their already impressive 2025 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 7 in the nation before his commitment.

As LSU continues to attract other top Louisiana recruits, they are also making waves in their defensive coaching staff. The recent firing of the coordinator and three other coaches, coupled with a new broadcast deal involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Gray TV, has kept LSU in the headlines.