Sports

No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025

In a significant recruiting win for the LSU Tigers, Harlem Berry, the five-star running back from St. Martin’s Episcopal in Metairie, Louisiana, has committed to the class of 2025. Berry, the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 7 player overall, according to On3 recruiting service, announced his commitment at the Under Armour All-America Game.

The High-Stakes Recruitment

Berry, a force to be reckoned with on the football field, was heavily sought after by numerous universities, including Florida and Texas. However, his choice to commit to LSU was significantly influenced by his close relationship with LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson and his friend, fellow in-state running back James Simon.

Astounding Athletic Achievements

Berry’s remarkable athleticism is well-documented through his impressive stats. During the 2023 season, he totaled 2,562 yards and 47 touchdowns, rushing 158 times for 2,080 yards, and scoring 37 touchdowns. He also made 20 receptions for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. His talents extend beyond football, as he is the reigning Class 1A state champion in both the 100 and 200-meter dash.

LSU’s Strategic Acquisitions

Berry’s commitment marks a significant milestone in LSU’s strategic recruitment process. He is the seventh recruit and the second five-star prospect for LSU’s 2025 class. His pledge to the Tigers will significantly boost their already impressive 2025 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 7 in the nation before his commitment.

As LSU continues to attract other top Louisiana recruits, they are also making waves in their defensive coaching staff. The recent firing of the coordinator and three other coaches, coupled with a new broadcast deal involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Gray TV, has kept LSU in the headlines.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

