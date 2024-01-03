NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame

The Northern Marianas Sports Association (NMSA) has kicked off the nomination process for its annual awards, including the prestigious titles of Coach of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and the CNMI Sports Hall of Fame for the class of 2023. This esteemed tradition seeks to acknowledge and honor the outstanding contributions of individuals in the realm of sports within the Northern Marianas.

Nomination Criteria & Process

Each nominee is required to submit a compelling nomination letter, a detailed biography, and a comprehensive list of their achievements. For the Coach and Administrator of the Year awards, the nomination letters must bear the signature of the President of the National Federation, adding a layer of authenticity and credibility to the process. The hallmark CNMI Sports Hall of Fame nominations, however, are open to a wider nominating body. This includes national federations, ordinary citizens of the CNMI, or a specially appointed Hall of Fame Committee.

Eligibility Requirements

The Hall of Fame nominations come with a set of stringent eligibility requirements. Prospective nominees must either be a U.S. citizen or a CNMI representative, and must have resided in the CNMI for a minimum period of 10 years. In addition, they must have at least a decade of active participation in their respective sport or role. These measures ensure that only the most dedicated and influential individuals are considered for this honor.

Selection & Announcement

The induction process into the Hall of Fame is selective and limited to a maximum of four individuals per year. This ensures the exclusivity and prestige of the award. The final decision lies in the hands of the NMSA General Membership, with a two-thirds vote required for induction. The distribution of athlete inductees also takes into account gender balance. The anticipation will conclude with the announcement of the winners at the NMSA Annual Awards Banquet, set to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

Nominations are open until January 31, 2024, and can be submitted either electronically or delivered in person to the NMSA office. This gives ample time for potential nominees to compile their applications, and for the public to participate in this important process of recognizing the best in Northern Marianas sports.