NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory

In a pivotal game for the NLEX Road Warriors, a new import made his mark, while the team fought hard to keep their playoff dreams intact. The Road Warriors emerged victorious in a hard-fought 107-103 game against Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. The triumph improves NLEX’s record to 4-6 and brings them level with TNT for the much-coveted eighth and final spot in the quarterfinals.

DeAndre Williams-Baldwin’s Impressive Debut

DeAndre Williams-Baldwin, the new import for NLEX, made an impactful debut, contributing significantly to the victory. The former NCAA player scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, made 7 assists, and stole the ball 3 times. Williams-Baldwin’s performance was a much-needed boost for the Road Warriors, who are in a tense race for the last quarterfinal berth.

Potential Playoff Scenarios

The Road Warriors now face a scenario where a win against Ginebra and a TNT loss to Phoenix would secure their playoff position without necessitating further matches. Although, if both NLEX and TNT lose their final elimination games, it would set the stage for a sudden death match for the No. 8 seed.

Performance of Local Players

While Williams-Baldwin shone, the local players also contributed significantly. Enoch Valdez, a rookie for NLEX, led the local contingent with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Teammates Richie Rodger and Sean Anthony each scored 14 points, further bolstering the Road Warriors’ performance.

Despite the loss, Converge’s import Jamil Wilson put up a valiant effort, scoring a whopping 50 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. However, this Herculean performance was unable to prevent Converge’s record from slipping further to 1-9.