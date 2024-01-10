en English
Philippines

NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory

In a pivotal game for the NLEX Road Warriors, a new import made his mark, while the team fought hard to keep their playoff dreams intact. The Road Warriors emerged victorious in a hard-fought 107-103 game against Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. The triumph improves NLEX’s record to 4-6 and brings them level with TNT for the much-coveted eighth and final spot in the quarterfinals.

DeAndre Williams-Baldwin’s Impressive Debut

DeAndre Williams-Baldwin, the new import for NLEX, made an impactful debut, contributing significantly to the victory. The former NCAA player scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, made 7 assists, and stole the ball 3 times. Williams-Baldwin’s performance was a much-needed boost for the Road Warriors, who are in a tense race for the last quarterfinal berth.

Potential Playoff Scenarios

The Road Warriors now face a scenario where a win against Ginebra and a TNT loss to Phoenix would secure their playoff position without necessitating further matches. Although, if both NLEX and TNT lose their final elimination games, it would set the stage for a sudden death match for the No. 8 seed.

Performance of Local Players

While Williams-Baldwin shone, the local players also contributed significantly. Enoch Valdez, a rookie for NLEX, led the local contingent with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Teammates Richie Rodger and Sean Anthony each scored 14 points, further bolstering the Road Warriors’ performance.

Despite the loss, Converge’s import Jamil Wilson put up a valiant effort, scoring a whopping 50 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. However, this Herculean performance was unable to prevent Converge’s record from slipping further to 1-9.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

