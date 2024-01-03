en English
NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club’s War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
As the dust settles from the recent announcement, the wrestling world braces itself for an epochal event. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is gearing up to host its Wrestle Kingdom 18 show, a platform set to highlight monumental shifts in the wrestling landscape. This year, the event is poised to feature a significant title defense and the debut of a new championship, heralding a period of evolution within NJPW and the Bullet Club faction.

War Dogs Defend New Junior Tag Team Titles

At the heart of the action, the Bullet Club’s War Dogs, constituted by Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney, are set to defend the newly introduced IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. This challenge is posed by former champions Catch 2/2, making for a tension-fraught face-off. The novel championship belts, revealed at the post-show press conference, boast distinctive white straps, adding a fresh aesthetic to the title.

David Finlay Rises to Leadership

In the wake of Jay White’s departure, David Finlay has risen to the helm of the Bullet Club. His leadership will be put to the test in a Triple Threat Match against Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley. This high-stakes match is slated to determine the first-ever IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, a newly minted title that underscores the organization’s evolving dynamic.

Wrestle Kingdom 18: A New Era of NJPW

With the introduction of the novel championship and the shifting leadership within the Bullet Club, Wrestle Kingdom 18 is set to usher in a transformative era for NJPW. As its wrestlers grapple with these changes, the event promises to bring to the fore narratives of struggle, ambition, and the sheer human will to overcome, making it a must-watch for wrestling enthusiasts worldwide.

Japan Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

