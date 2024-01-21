NJPW's 'Road To The New Beginning' Tour: A Recap of Riveting Wrestling Matches

The 'Road To The New Beginning' tour of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) kept the wrestling world on its toes with its recent event. The face-off featured a series of electrifying singles and multi-wrestler tag team matches, each result adding a new twist to the ongoing narratives.

Opening Matches

The event kicked off with a time limit draw between Katsuya Murashima and Shoma Kato. The match set an intense pace for the following series of bouts. Chase Owens, KENTA, and Taiji Ishimori showcased their team synergy, securing a decisive victory over El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and Jado, adding another feather to their collective cap.

Middle Bouts

In a multi-wrestler tag team match, the team of Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, HENARE, and Jeff Cobb triumphed over Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, and Gedo. The bout was a testament to the intense rivalries and alliances that define NJPW. Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, and Zack Sabre Jr. also emerged victorious against the heavyweights Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomoaki Honma, shaking up the wrestling landscape.

Final Matches

In another thrilling match, Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino, and Tama Tonga clinched victory against Dick Togo, EVIL, and Ren Narita. The penultimate match featured Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Yujiro Takahashi triumphing over El Desperado and Togi Makabe. The event reached its climax with BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, and Yota Tsuji prevailing over the group referred to as Just 5 Guys.

The 'Road To The New Beginning' tour continues to be a roller-coaster ride of high stakes wrestling, with each event offering new storylines and setting the stage for the upcoming major event, The New Beginning. The thrilling narratives, intense rivalries, and unanticipated outcomes encapsulate the spirit of professional wrestling, making each match a spectacle to behold.