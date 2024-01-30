NJIT Triumphs in Nail-Biting Basketball Match Against UMBC

In an electrifying display of power and strategy, the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) emerged victorious in a closely fought basketball game against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). The final score read 75-74 in favor of NJIT, a testament to the cutthroat competitiveness of the game.

NJIT's Stellar Performance

The statistics of the match paint a picture of a tense and evenly matched game. NJIT netted 29 out of 66 field goals (FG), and 10 out of 13 free throws (FT), translating to a field goal percentage of .439 and a free throw percentage of .769. Furthermore, the team made 7 out of 23 three-point shots, securing a .304 percentage. The performance of NJIT was marked by the exceptional contributions of players such as De Graaf, who scored a total of 18 points and made 3 blocked shots, and Hess, who scored 11 points, including 3 three-pointers, and made 2 steals.

UMBC's Valiant Effort

UMBC, while falling short by just one point, put forth a tough competition. The team netted 27 out of 59 field goals and 11 out of 14 free throws, leading to a .458 field goal percentage and a .786 free throw percentage. UMBC's three-point game was slightly ahead, with the team making 9 out of 22 three-point shots, resulting in a higher three-point percentage of .409. Players like Banks and Brown were the pillars for UMBC, scoring 21 and 18 points respectively.

The match narrative was one of constant surprise and intense competition. While UMBC led the first half with a comfortable 46-24, NJIT made a daring comeback in the second half, scoring 51 points to UMBC's 28. The final score was decided by the thinnest of margins, a single point, underscoring the thrilling nature of the face-off.