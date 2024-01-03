NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball

The Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) division play in Morris/Sussex girls basketball is back in focus after the electrifying Winter Break tournaments. With the upcoming Morris County and Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament seeding meetings looming just three weeks away, the anticipation is palpable. The stage is set for an intense competition that will undoubtedly redefine the landscape of the NJAC-Liberty games and beyond.

Stellar Performances

High on the list of notable performances is Madison’s Samantha Cicerone. Averaging 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.8 steals, Cicerone’s exceptional performance led to a resounding victory in Summit’s Pete Tierney Memorial Holiday Tournament. But the spotlight isn’t solely on Cicerone. Harper Felch from the Devils has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging an impressive 23.3 points per game. Newton’s Caitlin Pokrywa has also been making significant contributions, despite a recent stumble against Vernon.

Approaching Milestones

The Falcons, under the guidance of Coach James MacDermid, are on the verge of celebrating his 200th win, a testament to their consistent performance and dedication. Meanwhile, Mendham’s Lia Manuel has etched her name in the annals of basketball history by hitting the 1,000 career points milestone.

Holiday Tournament Victories

Chatham, led by the dynamic Ella Kreuzer, claimed victory in its holiday tournament, further solidifying its place in the rankings. Not far behind was Morris Catholic, under the leadership of Mia Pauldo, who secured the prestigious John Wall Invitational title.

The report also commends the efforts of other teams and players, including Tori Sizemore’s stellar 24-point performance that led Montcalm to a 51-41 win over Liberty. Mercer Christian also emerged victorious with a 60-35 win over Midland Trail, thanks to the combined efforts of Bailee Martin and Karis Trump, scoring 22 and 17 points respectively.

As the NJAC division play heats up, these player performances and team victories are setting the stage for an exciting and competitive season ahead.