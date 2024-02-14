Nine Local Teams Battle for WPIAL Basketball Glory: Allderdice Boys and Obama Academy Girls Aim for Three-Peats

As the WPIAL basketball postseason commences, nine local teams embark on their quest for glory, with the City League playoffs kicking off on Wednesday. In a season marked by intense competition and remarkable performances, these teams are ready to leave it all on the court.

Allderdice Boys Aim for Three-Peat

The Allderdice boys basketball team has been a force to be reckoned with this season, finishing with a perfect 10-0 district record and an impressive overall record of 18-4. With their sights set on winning their third consecutive City League championship, the team is more determined than ever.

Bobby Fadden, a key player for Allderdice, has been instrumental in the team's success, averaging an impressive 20 points per game. His leadership on the court and unwavering commitment to the team have been invaluable.

Obama Academy Girls Eye Third Straight Title

The Obama Academy girls basketball team is no stranger to success, hoping to win their third straight City League championship. After a dominant season, they will host Westinghouse in the semifinals, looking to secure their spot in the championship game.

Head coach Joseph Roth's strategic approach has been crucial in leading the team to victory. By focusing on strong defense and smart offensive plays, the Obama Academy girls are poised to continue their winning streak.

Local Teams Make Their Playoff Push

The WPIAL playoffs are heating up, with Mohawk, Neshannock, Ellwood City, Shenango, and Union all qualifying for the postseason in both boys and girls categories. The teams are ready to face their opponents head-on.

Mohawk will take on McGuffey, while Neshannock will go up against Mount Pleasant. Ellwood City is set to compete with Washington, and Shenango will host Eden Christian. Each team is bringing their unique strategies and top-performing players to the court, aiming to make a strong push in the playoffs.

As the games unfold, fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome. With the City League postseason underway, these local teams are not only fighting for a championship title but also representing the resilience and determination of their communities.

