Nimes Exhibition Center: A Gateway to Exciting Events in 2024

As we step into 2024, the Nimes exhibition center, under the aegis of the CCI du Gard, gears up to host a line-up of exciting events leading to the Paris Olympic Games. The South of France Archery Tournament, set for January 19-21, serves as the curtain-raiser. This event is anticipated to showcase the prowess of future Olympic medalists and the crème-de-la-crème of French archers.

Archery Tournament: A Prelude to the Olympics

Adding to its sporting significance, Nimes has positioned itself as a springboard for the Olympics. The city is all set to welcome delegations of qualified archers for the Olympics in the spring, providing an early taste of the intense competitive spirit that the Games are renowned for.

Auto Moto Retro Collection: A Decade of Automotive Excellence

Following in quick succession, the Auto Moto Retro Collection celebrates its tenth anniversary on February 10 and 11. This year, the event takes a transatlantic turn, shining a spotlight on the power and aesthetics of American cars.

Nimes Fair: A Melting Pot of Sectors

The Nimes Fair, scheduled from February 23 to 26, promises to be a confluence of sectors. With nearly 30,000 visitors and 300 exhibitors, the event showcases a gamut of segments—housing, gastronomy, and automobiles, to name a few.

March Events: Health, Animals, and Creativity

The month of March sees two unique events. The Sésame show, from March 1 to 3, focuses on well-being, organic products, and therapies, reflecting the growing emphasis on holistic health and sustainable living. The Animox animal fair, which includes the international purebred cat festival, is set to celebrate its tenth anniversary from March 9 to 10.

The year’s first quarter concludes with the Bijoutiful show, an exhibition of diverse creations, running from April 5 to 8—an event that promises to be as charming as its name.