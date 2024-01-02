NIL Packages and College Football Recruitment: Carson Hinzman’s Revelations

Ohio State’s offensive lineman, Carson Hinzman, recently made headlines following his appearance on ‘The B&B Podcast’. The lineman raised eyebrows with his candid remarks on the recruitment practices of college football programs, specifically zeroing in on the University of Miami.

Unveiling NIL Packages by Miami

Hinzman indicated that the Hurricanes utilize substantial Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) financial packages as a bait to lure top prospects into their fold. This strategy, he suggested, is particularly employed to flip commitments at the eleventh hour. The Ohio State lineman further hinted that this practice has become a common phenomenon across the country in the modern era of college football.

Ohio State’s Stance on NIL Spending

However, Hinzman noted a stark contrast in the recruitment approach of his home team – Ohio State. According to him, the Buckeyes refrain from engaging in competitive NIL spending, especially for offensive linemen. Ohio State, Hinzman suggested, is not inclined towards recruits whose primary motivation is financial incentives – a factor that might explain their inability to land certain types of recruits.

Case in Point: The Lyle Flip

Delving deeper into the subject, Hinzman highlighted a recent case where Miami managed to flip a commitment from a high-profile running back from Florida named Lyle. Lyle, who had initially committed to Ohio State, later switched sides to join the Hurricanes. This incident underscores the potential influence of NIL packages in the recruitment process.

The Podcast Disappearance and Hinzman’s Side-lining

The podcast episode featuring Hinzman’s revelatory comments was subsequently pulled down from Amazon and YouTube, although it remains accessible on Listen Notes. Adding to the intrigue, Hinzman was conspicuously absent throughout the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day, attributed this to Hinzman’s recent struggles in practice. However, the circumstances surrounding the removal of the podcast and Hinman’s absence continue to pique curiosity.