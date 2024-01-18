Nikola Karabatic Breaks Record, Becomes Top Scorer in EHF EURO History

Nikola Karabatic, a luminary in the world of handball, has etched his name in the annals of EHF EURO history. In his 75th match at the EHF EURO, Karabatic notched up five goals against Croatia, escalating his total to an unparalleled 289 goals. This notable achievement surpasses his previous personal best at the EHF EURO, where he scored nine goals in the bronze medal match against Denmark in 2018.

Karabatic's Record-Breaking Achievement

At the age of 39, Karabatic's phenomenal performance has set a new goal-scoring record, surpassing Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson's previous record of 288 goals. His mother, who had urged him to score eight goals to become the top scorer in the history of the Euro, must be brimming with pride. This monumental record, however, could be a short-lived one as Danish player Mikkel Hansen stands at 275 goals, posing a potential threat.

More Than Just Scoring Goals

Despite his personal triumph, Karabatic has always emphasized the importance of the assists and defenses he has made throughout his career. His focus now lies in enjoying the game rather than merely chasing records and titles. He has always been a team player, and his contribution extends beyond scoring goals. His performance has been pivotal in leading France to the top of Group 1 with four points.

An Impressive Handball Career

In addition to his scoring record, Karabatic shares the record for the most medals won, five in total, alongside his former teammate Luc Abalo. This accomplishment is a testament to his long-standing dedication and prowess in handball. France's national team, benefiting from Karabatic's performance, has shown strong potential after a draw against Switzerland, hinting that they might be contenders for their first EHF EURO title since 2014.

Finally, Karabatic took a moment to express his gratitude, particularly to his mother, for her unwavering support in his pursuit of the goals record. His record-breaking achievement is not just a milestone in his career but also a significant chapter in the history of EHF EURO.