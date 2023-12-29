Nikola Jokic Ties with Chamberlain in Nuggets’ Historic Win

In the realm of basketball, the Denver Nuggets’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies was transformed into a historic event by the sheer brilliance of Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets’ juggernaut delivered an unparalleled performance, achieving a triple-double with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. His flawless execution was evident as he went 11 for 11 from the field, nailed his solitary 3-point attempt, and displayed perfection from the free-throw line by going 3 for 3.

A Tally with Chamberlain

With this exceptional feat, Jokic etched his name alongside the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. His third career game with a triple-double on 100 percent field goal shooting ties Chamberlain’s record for the most such games. In addition, he equaled Chamberlain’s record for a 25-point triple-double with perfect field goal shooting during the shot clock era, further solidifying his position in the annals of basketball history.

A Journey Towards the Top

Jokic’s consistent and extraordinary performances have placed him among the elites of the game. He now ranks fourth all-time in NBA history with 116 regular-season triple-doubles, needing only 22 more to surpass Magic Johnson for third place. His journey has been marked by perseverance and an unwavering commitment to excellence, as evidenced by his recent performance.

Victory for the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets’ 142-105 triumph was a showcase of teamwork and individual brilliance. Besides Jokic’s remarkable feat, second-year player Peyton Watson contributed a season-high 20 points, while Jamal Murray added 23 points and nine assists. The victory was all the more significant as it extended the Nuggets’ winning streak to six games, their best of the season. However, the Grizzlies, playing without their star Ja Morant due to illness, saw their record drop to 6-20 without him.