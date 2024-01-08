Niko Katic Reflects on Rangers Stint, Praises Ex-Teammate Borna Barisic

Former Rangers defender Niko Katic, now with FC Zurich, has been reflecting on his time at Ibrox and the enduring friendship he shares with his ex-teammate Borna Barisic, despite the distance that now separates them. Katic has always held Barisic in high regard, and his recent comments shed light on the consistent performance that has made Barisic an irreplaceable asset to Rangers.

Katic on Barisic’s Dominance

As Barisic’s contract with Rangers nears its end, the decision to renew the contract lies in the hands of manager Philippe Clement. Katic, however, has no doubt about Barisic’s worthiness to continue his journey with Rangers. He believes that Barisic’s dominance in his position is unparalleled, and his potential replacements can’t quite measure up.

“He is far superior to those who might replace him,” Katic stated, indicating his belief that Barisic’s shoes are too big to fill for the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, who is set to move to Verona, or Josh Doig, who is being considered as a possible addition to Rangers.

Katic’s Time at Rangers

Katic’s own journey with Rangers was marked by a significant knee injury that greatly impacted his career and eventually led to his transfer from the club. But even in the face of such setbacks, Katic remains resilient. He is confident that he has returned to his pre-injury level of play at his new club, FC Zurich.

“I feel I am back to the level I was at before the knee injury,” he revealed. His optimism is evident, and while he continues to work hard on his game, he never forgets his roots.

Open to a Rangers Return

Despite his departure, Katic’s bond with Rangers remains strong. He continues to support the team from afar and speaks fondly of his time at Rangers. Moreover, he remains open to the idea of one day returning to the team. For Katic, the dream of wearing the Rangers shirt again is still alive, a testament to his love for the club and the impact it has had on his career.