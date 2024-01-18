Nikki Stanton Re-signs with Seattle Reign for 2024 NWSL Season

Seattle Reign FC, a leading contender in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has confirmed the re-signing of veteran midfielder, Nikki Stanton, for the 2024 season. The 33-year-old free agent, a steadfast presence in the league since its establishment in 2014, is set to reinforce the Reign's defensive line-up with her unparalleled experience and strategic prowess.

Nikki Stanton: A pillar of the NWSL

Stanton's decision to continue with the Reign franchise for a third consecutive season underlines her commitment to the team and the sport. Her re-signing is a testament to the value of experience and defensive fortitude in soccer, attributes Stanton has honed over a decade of professional play. Her presence adds a layer of stability and leadership to the team, promising a robust performance in the forthcoming NWSL season.

Stanton's Impact at Seattle Reign

Having spent the last two seasons with the Reign, Stanton has proven her worth as a vital asset to the team. Her defensive skills, coupled with an uplifting attitude, have significantly contributed to the team's success. In the 2023 season alone, she managed to provide two assists across 15 matches - a feat that underscores her impact on the field.

Stanton's Journey and Legacy

Before her tenure with the Reign, Stanton was traded from the Chicago Red Stars ahead of the 2024 season. She has also played for Sky Blue FC, presently known as NJ/NY Gotham FC. Across these transitions, Stanton's contributions to the league and her teams have not gone unnoticed. General Manager Lesle Gallimore extolled Stanton's contributions, citing her defensive presence and uplifting attitude as key motivations for re-signing her for another season.