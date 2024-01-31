Nike's Pegasus 2K5 Makes a Comeback: A Nostalgic Journey Back to the 2000s

Marking a nostalgic journey back to the mid-2000s, Nike is poised to re-release the Pegasus 2K5, a much-loved running shoe, in an original white, black, and silver colorway. The highly anticipated comeback is set to hit the shelves on February 9th, breathing life into the recent trend of 2000s and early 2010s running shoes making a splash in the lifestyle scene.

Rekindling the Flame of the 2000s

The rebirth of the Pegasus 2K5, formerly christened as the Air Pegasus 2005, is an appealing blend of past and present. Its design features dynamic suede paneling over a mesh base, reflective elements, and a full-length Nike Air cushioning—an homage to the original. Instead of the visible forefoot Air bubble from the original, the revamped model sports silver vertical stripes adorned with branded text. In a nod to its new life, the tongue tag has been updated to reflect the shoe's new moniker, 'Air Peg 2K5'.

Tracing the Legacy of Nike's Pegasus Line

Nike's Pegasus line, with roots tracing back to 1983, holds the distinction of being the brand's longest-running sneaker series. The line has seen annual upgrades, each adding a unique touch to the time-tested classic. A significant milestone in this evolution was the introduction of a full-length Zoom Air bag in 2018 with the Air Zoom Pegasus 35, a model that notched up remarkable sales, with 12 million pairs sold within a year.

A Glimpse into the Pegasus 2K5's Future

The latest offspring of this illustrious lineage, the Pegasus 40, places a high premium on comfort and stability. Ahead of this year's general release of the Pegasus 2K5, Nike joined hands with Comme des Garçons for a special edition of the shoe, which hit the market in October. The upcoming release of the Pegasus 2K5, tagged at a retail price of $150, is just the beginning, with more colorways expected to be unfurled throughout the year.