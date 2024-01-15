Nike's Iconic 'Eggplant' Air Foamposites Set to Make a Comeback

Nike's iconic basketball shoe, the Air Foamposite, is gearing up to re-release one of its most beloved colorways, the 'Eggplant' Foamposites. First introduced to the world in 2009, the 'Eggplant' colorway became an immediate eye-catcher due to its iridescent purple Foamposite upper that changes hues under different lighting conditions. This marks the first time the design has returned since its 2017 re-release, which commemorated the 20th anniversary of the original shoe's debut.

Advertisment

Legendary Design Meets Contemporary Style

The 'Eggplant' Foamposites are set to be released just in time for Valentine's Day, on February 14, 2024. Sneaker enthusiasts will be able to purchase the shoes through the NIKE SNKRS app and a select number of Nike retailers. The re-release will be available in full sizing, but due to its limited quantities, it's expected to sell out quickly. The retail price is set at $240, a notable increase from its initial 1997 price tag of $180.

A Tribute to Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway

Advertisment

The Nike Air Foamposite is intrinsically linked with Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway, the former Orlando Magic player. Hardaway is the namesake behind the signature line, and his association with the brand has helped maintain the shoe's popularity for nearly three decades since its first launch. The Foamposite's innovative design, featuring a molded plastic material upper, was groundbreaking for its time and continues to influence modern basketball shoe design.

The Cultural Impact of the Nike Air Foamposite

Despite its reputation as a heavy and somewhat cumbersome shoe that requires some breaking in, the Nike Air Foamposite has managed to carve a special place for itself in sneaker culture. It has amassed a particularly dedicated following in the New York Metro Area. With the much-anticipated re-release of the 'Eggplant' Foamposites, sneaker enthusiasts and collectors are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this iconic shoe to their collections.