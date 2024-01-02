en English
Fashion

Nike’s Air Max 97 ‘Gundam’: A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia

Unleashing a wave of style and comfort, Nike is re-releasing its Air Max 97 sneakers with a unique twist. The upcoming version of these coveted sneakers draws its inspiration from the iconic RX-78-2 Gundam model, a fan-favorite in the globally renowned Gundam franchise.

Design and Aesthetic Appeal

The ‘Gundam’ Air Max 97 features a white leather upper, beautifully contrasted with University Red, Psychic Blue, and Black accents. The design not only stands out in a crowd but also showcases reflective properties in the dark, adding an extra layer of allure. The midfoot proudly displays the black Nike branding, while red overlays bedeck the tongue and heel counter.

Comfort and Functionality

These sneakers are not just about aesthetics; Nike has ensured that comfort remains an integral part of the design. The Air Max 97 ‘Gundam’ houses a plush air unit that is visible throughout the sole, promising a comfortable experience for the wearer. This feature elevates the sneaker’s functionality, making it an excellent choice for both casual and athletic wear.

Availability and Pricing

The Nike Air Max 97 ‘Gundam’ is available online and at select retailers. The sneakers retail for $175 USD, offering a blend of style, comfort, and nostalgia at a competitive price. The sneaker’s design strikes a balance between a timeless base palette and a touch of color, making it a desirable choice for both Gundam enthusiasts and the wider public.

Fashion


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

