Nike’s Air Max 97 ‘Gundam’: A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia

Unleashing a wave of style and comfort, Nike is re-releasing its Air Max 97 sneakers with a unique twist. The upcoming version of these coveted sneakers draws its inspiration from the iconic RX-78-2 Gundam model, a fan-favorite in the globally renowned Gundam franchise.

Design and Aesthetic Appeal

The ‘Gundam’ Air Max 97 features a white leather upper, beautifully contrasted with University Red, Psychic Blue, and Black accents. The design not only stands out in a crowd but also showcases reflective properties in the dark, adding an extra layer of allure. The midfoot proudly displays the black Nike branding, while red overlays bedeck the tongue and heel counter.

Comfort and Functionality

These sneakers are not just about aesthetics; Nike has ensured that comfort remains an integral part of the design. The Air Max 97 ‘Gundam’ houses a plush air unit that is visible throughout the sole, promising a comfortable experience for the wearer. This feature elevates the sneaker’s functionality, making it an excellent choice for both casual and athletic wear.

Availability and Pricing

The Nike Air Max 97 ‘Gundam’ is available online and at select retailers. The sneakers retail for $175 USD, offering a blend of style, comfort, and nostalgia at a competitive price. The sneaker’s design strikes a balance between a timeless base palette and a touch of color, making it a desirable choice for both Gundam enthusiasts and the wider public.