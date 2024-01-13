Nike Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant’s NBA Legacy

Nike’s iconic Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ sneakers, an integral part of NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s signature line, are set to make a comeback. This rerelease, slated for later this summer, has fans buzzing with excitement. The ‘Weatherman’ colorway, with its distinctive green color scheme, black soles, and orange highlights, encapsulates Durant’s childhood aspiration of becoming a weatherman.

A Nostalgic Rerelease

Originally released in 2011 and priced at $70, the Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ quickly became a fan favorite. The 2024 rerelease, however, will see a price increase to $130, reflecting the sneaker’s popularity and the inflation that has occurred over the past decade. The green color scheme of the ‘Weatherman’ is an homage to Durant’s dream job as a child – being a meteorologist. This personal touch adds an extra layer to the shoe’s appeal, making it more than just a piece of footwear.

More than Just a Shoe

Another popular colorway, the ‘Galaxy’ All-Star, is also expected to make a return, further fueling the anticipation among fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The KD 4 line, especially the ‘Weatherman’ and ‘Galaxy’ colorways, are not just sneakers. They are a testament to Durant’s impact on and off the basketball court. As a two-time NBA champion, MVP, and ranking 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 27,799 career points, Durant’s influence extends far beyond the hardwood.

Legacy Beyond the Court

While Durant’s dream of being a weatherman may have been overshadowed by his illustrious basketball career, his unique narrative is exemplified in these sneakers. His inclusion in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team underscores his significant contribution to the sport. Yet, through his signature line, Durant shows that he is not just a basketball player, but a multifaceted individual with interests and aspirations beyond the game. The rerelease of the Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ is not just a nod to Durant’s successful career but also a celebration of his unique personal narrative.