Fashion

Nike Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant’s NBA Legacy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy

Nike’s iconic Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ sneakers, an integral part of NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s signature line, are set to make a comeback. This rerelease, slated for later this summer, has fans buzzing with excitement. The ‘Weatherman’ colorway, with its distinctive green color scheme, black soles, and orange highlights, encapsulates Durant’s childhood aspiration of becoming a weatherman.

A Nostalgic Rerelease

Originally released in 2011 and priced at $70, the Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ quickly became a fan favorite. The 2024 rerelease, however, will see a price increase to $130, reflecting the sneaker’s popularity and the inflation that has occurred over the past decade. The green color scheme of the ‘Weatherman’ is an homage to Durant’s dream job as a child – being a meteorologist. This personal touch adds an extra layer to the shoe’s appeal, making it more than just a piece of footwear.

More than Just a Shoe

Another popular colorway, the ‘Galaxy’ All-Star, is also expected to make a return, further fueling the anticipation among fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The KD 4 line, especially the ‘Weatherman’ and ‘Galaxy’ colorways, are not just sneakers. They are a testament to Durant’s impact on and off the basketball court. As a two-time NBA champion, MVP, and ranking 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 27,799 career points, Durant’s influence extends far beyond the hardwood.

Legacy Beyond the Court

While Durant’s dream of being a weatherman may have been overshadowed by his illustrious basketball career, his unique narrative is exemplified in these sneakers. His inclusion in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team underscores his significant contribution to the sport. Yet, through his signature line, Durant shows that he is not just a basketball player, but a multifaceted individual with interests and aspirations beyond the game. The rerelease of the Zoom KD 4 ‘Weatherman’ is not just a nod to Durant’s successful career but also a celebration of his unique personal narrative.

Fashion NBA Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

