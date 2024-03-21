Nike to Outfit German National Teams, Ending Decades-Long Adidas Partnership

Berlin (AFP) – In a landmark shift for sports apparel partnerships, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Thursday that Nike will become the official kit supplier for all German national football teams starting from 2027, concluding a historic association with Adidas that has lasted for several decades. This strategic pivot to Nike, slated to extend through 2034, comes as part of the DFB's broader initiative towards enhancing the development of soccer in Germany, with a particular focus on the grassroots and women's football.

Historic Partnership Comes to an End

For years, Adidas has been the face of German football, outfitting the national teams since their miraculous 1954 World Cup victory. This longstanding collaboration witnessed Germany clinching numerous titles, thereby intertwining Adidas’ identity closely with German football's success story. However, the DFB’s announcement signals a new era, as Nike presents an offer that not only surpasses Adidas financially but also aligns with the DFB’s vision for the sport's future in Germany. This changeover, announced ahead of Euro 2024, marks a significant shift in the landscape of sports sponsorships and the end of an epoch dominated by Adidas.

Implications for German Football

The DFB emphasized Nike's commitment to the broader development of the sport, highlighting the American sportswear giant's pledge to support amateur sports and the sustainable growth of women's football in Germany. This move is expected to inject fresh momentum into the sport at all levels within the country. Despite this transition, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf assures that the federation will honor its partnership with Adidas till the end of their contract, celebrating the shared legacy and aiming for success in upcoming competitions.

Adidas Faces New Challenges

The severance of ties with the German national teams adds to Adidas' challenges, following a recent financial downturn attributed to its break-up with Kanye West. The company, which has been a cornerstone in sports apparel, particularly football, now faces the task of redefining its brand identity and strategic partnerships. With Adidas reportedly investing around 50 million euros annually in the German teams, the reallocation of these resources post-2027 will be closely watched by industry observers and fans alike.

As the German Football Association embarks on this new partnership with Nike, the move not only signifies a substantial shift in the commercial landscape of football but also reflects evolving priorities within the sport. Promoting grassroots development and women's football, aligned with financial benefits, underscores a modern approach to sports sponsorships. This transition, while marking the end of an iconic partnership with Adidas, opens a new chapter for German football, poised for growth and innovation under its new collaboration with Nike.