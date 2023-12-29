Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON

In anticipation of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nike has unveiled the new kits for Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles. The team, aiming for their fourth AFCON title, will compete in Group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

Unveiling New Kits

The home jersey features Nigeria’s traditional green and white colors, symbolically echoing the national flag. The away jersey contrasts with a white background, adorned with green accents. This distinctive design reflects the creative genius of Victor Molokwu, an Abuja-based designer, whose concept integrated the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria, drawing inspiration from indigenous art patterns and symbols.

Super Eagles’ AFCON Campaign

The Super Eagles will kick off their AFCON 2023 campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan. Their journey continues with a rematch of the 2013 edition’s quarter-final against Cote d’Ivoire, a match that Nigeria previously won 2-1. The final group stage match is slated for January 22 against Guinea-Bissau.

Super Eagles’ Players Activities

Updates abound concerning the activities of various Super Eagles players in the English Premier League (EPL) and beyond. This includes potential signings for Manchester United, the importance of an Arsenal player to the team, and Victor Osimhen’s status as the highest-paid Super Eagles player in 2023. Negotiations are also ongoing between AC Milan and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding Samuel Chukwueze’s release for the AFCON tournament. The article also highlights the Super Eagles’ provisional squad, noting absences and potential players to fill those gaps.