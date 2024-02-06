Nike Pledges $3.2 Million to Support Indigenous Youth Football Programs

Nike Inc., the global sportswear giant, has pledged $3.2 million to support football programs aimed at Native American and Indigenous youth over the next five years. This initiative involves a collaboration with NFL teams, each of which will have the opportunity to receive $20,000 annually. The funds will be used to work with local Indigenous nonprofits and other organizations with the aim of establishing football-based programs for youth within Native American communities.
Expanding Football Opportunities
The funds will be used to increase opportunities for Native American youth to become involved in football. The purpose is to use sport as a medium to inspire local Indigenous youth to keep playing and to break down barriers that have previously prevented their involvement. This is an initiative that aims to ignite the dreams of the next generation of Indigenous youth through the power of sport, particularly football.
Partnerships and Programs
Nike N7, the branch of the company that focuses on this demographic, will host a youth sports camp in partnership with the Fort Mojave Tribal Nation and the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. The Minnesota Vikings, a participating NFL franchise, plan to use the funding to provide more opportunities for Indigenous youth to play football through clinics and other efforts. They will also offer unique experiences for the Twin Cities Native American community.
Broader Philanthropic Efforts
This initiative is part of a broader philanthropic effort by Nike and its co-founder Phil Knight. In addition to their commitment to the Native American community, Knight has recently made a significant investment in the 1803 Fund. This fund aims to support the Black community in Portland. Nike's commitment is also reflected in their annual N7 footwear and apparel collections, which cater to athletes and fashion enthusiasts.