en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry

In the fiercely competitive world of running footwear, the once undisputed king, Nike, is finding its crown increasingly challenged. Under the leadership of CEO John Donahoe, Nike is grappling with market shifts and rising competition as other brands replicate technological innovations, such as the breakthrough Vaporfly 4% running trainers. This shift became starkly apparent in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where athletes outfitted in non-Nike brands seized more individual running gold medals than ever before.

Tightening Margins and Slower Sales Growth

Nike’s financial performance has been under the microscope, with tightening margins and slower sales growth causing concern among Wall Street analysts. In response, Nike has lowered its outlook for 2024 and unveiled a comprehensive restructuring plan. This initiative aims at cutting costs and reinvesting in key divisions, such as running, women, and the Jordan brand, to reinvigorate growth, particularly in its North American market.

The Rise of New Competitors

As Nike recalibrates, newer brands like Hoka and On Running are gaining ground. Leveraging strategic endorsements and robust direct sales, these emerging players are contributing to a more diverse sportswear market. The transition is evident in the increasing sales from brands other than Nike at Foot Locker. Concurrently, traditional Nike endorsers like Tiger Woods are nearing the end of their careers, further altering the industry’s landscape.

Broader Shift in the Sportswear Market

Simultaneously, macroeconomic challenges such as the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain issues are reshaping the sportswear industry. Even Nike’s primary rival, Adidas, is grappling with these disruptions—expecting its first annual loss in 30 years after parting ways with Kanye West. As the industry evolves, brands are finding it hard to maintain universal appeal, necessitating a reevaluation of their core strengths and target market segments.

Despite these hurdles, Nike continues to innovate and maintain its competitive edge. Its latest creation, the Alphafly3 shoes, was worn by world record setter Kelvin Kiptum during the 2023 Chicago Marathon—a testament to Nike’s enduring prowess in the field.

0
Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
In a strategic move to fuel its growth trajectory, Sydney-based Arriba Group, known for its prowess in workplace rehabilitation and National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) services, is actively considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The company, generating a robust annual revenue of $76 million, has made a significant stride by inviting investment banks and boutiques to
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
8 mins ago
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
US States Seek Economic Growth Through Partnerships with Chinese Firms
9 mins ago
US States Seek Economic Growth Through Partnerships with Chinese Firms
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
32 seconds ago
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
Hurtigruten Expeditions Officially Appoints Alex Delamere-White as CCO
32 seconds ago
Hurtigruten Expeditions Officially Appoints Alex Delamere-White as CCO
Nigeria's Hospitality Industry: A Potential Goldmine for Foreign Direct Investment
2 mins ago
Nigeria's Hospitality Industry: A Potential Goldmine for Foreign Direct Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
24 seconds
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
33 seconds
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
34 seconds
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
35 seconds
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
42 seconds
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
59 seconds
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
2 mins
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
Real Madrid Sweeps Spanish Super Cup Final with Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick
2 mins
Real Madrid Sweeps Spanish Super Cup Final with Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
3 mins
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
41 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app