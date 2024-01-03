en English
Fashion

Nike Book 1 Unveiled in ‘Shattered Colorway’: A Tribute to Michael Jordan’s Iconic Moment

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Nike Book 1 Unveiled in ‘Shattered Colorway’: A Tribute to Michael Jordan’s Iconic Moment

In a nod to basketball legend Michael Jordan’s iconic moment in 1985, Nike has launched the Book 1, endorsed by Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, in a ‘shattered colorway’. This colorway, a blend of black, orange, and white, strikingly mirrors the Air Jordan 1 sneakers worn by Jordan when he shattered a backboard during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy. This memorable event not only ended the game with Jordan’s team leading 113-112, but also cemented the legendary status of the Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Book 1: A Tribute to a Legacy

Devin Booker’s Book 1, bearing the ‘shattered colorway’, is a tribute to Jordan’s undeniable impact on basketball and his enduring legacy. The colorway is a symbol of Jordan’s power, athleticism, and the stature he had in the game. This homage also marks Booker’s comparison to Jordan in style of play, further enhancing its significance. The sneakers have received widespread praise and are projected to excel in the market, with two colorways available to the public from Spring 2024.

A Moment Immortalized

The tale of the shattered backboard has been a turning point in sports marketing and Michael Jordan’s career. The left sneaker, worn during that game and containing pieces of shattered glass in the sole, was auctioned at Christie’s in 2024 for $615,999. This auction price is one of the highest ever fetched for a pair of basketball shoes, signifying the importance of this moment. The event, more than 35 years old, continues to be celebrated through merchandise like the Nike Book 1.

Nike’s 2024: A Promising Start

Alongside the launch of the ‘shattered colorway’ Book 1, Nike has also introduced the Nike Dunk Low ‘Dingy Grey’ colorway as their first lifestyle sneaker for 2024. This release underlines the enduring appeal of the Nike Dunk and indicates that consumers prefer an aged aesthetic for their sneakers. With the anticipated success of the Book 1 and the positive reception of the Dunk Low ‘Dingy Grey’, Nike’s 2024 looks promising.

Fashion Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

