Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend

As winter tightens its icy grip on Western Massachusetts, night skiing is emerging as a favored pastime for locals and tourists alike. The thrill of gliding down the slopes under a starlit sky has enthralled many, leading to an increase in night skiing operations across various ski resorts in the region.

Berkshire East Leads the Charge

Located in Charlemont, Berkshire East was one of the first to kick off its night skiing season. The ski resort now offers sessions from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and extends its operations until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This initiative provides ski enthusiasts with additional opportunities to indulge in their winter passion beyond the conventional daylight hours.

Extended Hours Across the Region

Following suit, other ski resorts in the area have also begun their night skiing operations. Otis Ridge is open for night skiing from 4 to 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. Jiminy Peak in Hancock has extended its operating hours, offering night skiing from 3 to 10 p.m. daily. Catamount in Egremont, which launched its night skiing operations on December 27, remains open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Not to be outdone, Wachusett Mountain in Princeton offers night skiing until 9:30 p.m. daily.

Challenges and Prospects

While the onset of colder weather has put night skiing into full swing, ski areas in Western Massachusetts have faced challenges due to earlier rainstorms and warmer weather, which resulted in limited terrain availability. However, the recent drop in temperatures is anticipated to aid snow production, opening up the possibility of more terrain and optimal skiing conditions in the near future.

Despite these obstacles, the ski season remains filled with promise. Local skiers remain hopeful for snowfall over the weekend, and the rental of skiing equipment has seen a surge. As the weather continues to shift towards more traditional winter conditions, the ski resorts of Western Massachusetts stand ready to offer unforgettable night skiing experiences.