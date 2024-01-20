Subscribe

Night of Victories: A Recap of Iowa High School Basketball Games

Salman Khan
Friday night was buzzing with energy as high school basketball games across various divisions and conferences in Iowa wrapped up, marking wins for multiple teams in a showcase of young talent and sportsmanship.

Thrilling Victories in the Metro Division

Waterloo East marked a significant victory over Mason City with a score of 81-73, while Marshalltown managed to edge out Waterloo West, finishing at 46-52. Grundy Center also had a decisive win against Columbus Catholic, posting a score of 63-34. Furthermore, Waterloo Christian pulled off an impressive victory against Clarksville, scoring a whopping 87-48. Lastly, Cedar Falls emerged as the clear winner over Cedar Rapids Xavier with a commendable 72-46 score.

Commanding Wins in the Iowa Star and Mississippi Valley Conferences

Shifting focus to the Iowa Star conference, Dunkerton managed to overcome Riceville with a score of 60-51, while Don Bosco exhibited a dominant performance, defeating Tripoli with a crushing score of 61-16. Meanwhile, in the Mississippi Valley conference, close matches were the order of the day as Cedar Rapids Washington narrowly beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56-53, and Iowa City Liberty pulled off a close win against Iowa City High 59-58. In a more one-sided match, Cedar Rapids Kennedy had a robust win over Cedar Rapids Prairie with a score of 85-37.

High Spirits in Other Notable Games

Other notable games included Dubuque Wahlert's victory over Dubuque Hempstead 68-53, and Dubuque Senior's win against Western Dubuque 62-42. In the North Central conference, Clear Lake triumphed over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 75-44, and Humboldt won a close game against Fort Dodge St. Edmond with a score of 82-76. The North Iowa Cedar conference saw Hudson beating East Marshall 69-28, while in the Northeast Iowa conference, Waverly-Shell Rock emerged victorious over Charles City 86-73. Decorah also marked a win against Crestwood with an impressive score of 80-30. The Top of Iowa East conference witnessed Central Springs narrowly defeating Nashua-Plainfield 76-73, and in the Upper Iowa conference, North Fayette Valley secured a win against Postville with a score of 45-36.

These results echo the dedication, hard work, and competitive spirit of the teams, serving as a testament to the thrilling nature of high school basketball in Iowa.