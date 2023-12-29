en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Taekwondo: A Journey of Early Promise, Struggles, and Hopes for Revival

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm EST
Nigeria’s Taekwondo: A Journey of Early Promise, Struggles, and Hopes for Revival

In the realm of martial arts, Taekwondo, a discipline hinging on kicks (‘Tae’), punches (‘Kwon’), and a philosophical approach (‘Do’), has carved a niche in the hearts of Nigerians since its inception in 1975. However, despite the spark of early promise and the milestone of producing an Olympic medalist, the sport has been grappling with reaching its zenith in the country.

The Initial Glory and Subsequent Struggle

The Nigerian Taekwondo landscape, initially fertile with promise, bore fruit when the nation clinched a silver medal in the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics with Emmanuel Peters at the helm. The sport tasted success again in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics with Chika Chukwumerije’s bronze, marking a peak in the country’s Taekwondo journey. Yet, the road to realizing the full potential of the sport in Nigeria has been paved with financial constraints and administrative challenges.

Internal Turmoil within the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation

A significant impediment to the growth of the sport has been the internal conflicts within the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF). Power struggles, particularly during George Ashiru’s presidency, have cast a long shadow over the sport’s progress. Ashiru’s tenure was punctuated by accusations of financial mismanagement, leading to a series of impeachments and reinstatements, culminating in his controversial replacement by Margaret Binga in 2017.

Nigeria’s Global Standing in Taekwondo

On the global stage of Taekwondo, Nigeria’s standing remains modest. The country ranks fifth in Africa, trailing behind nations like Kazakhstan, Japan, Israel, and Colombia. With only one bronze Olympic medal to its name, Nigeria lags in the international Taekwondo community, a testament to the hurdles the sport has yet to overcome in the country.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

