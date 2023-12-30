Nigeria’s Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON

As the clock ticks towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON), Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, are in the limelight with an impressive lineup. Spearheading the squad is the 25-year-old striker, Victor Osimhen, who has recently clinched the title of Africa’s Player of the Year. This achievement makes him the first Nigerian man to gain this recognition since 1999. His prowess also earned him the eighth position in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings.

A Return to the Arena

Osimhen, a key player for Napoli, had to sit out the 2021 AfCON owing to injury and COVID-19. However, the upcoming tournament presents him with an opportunity to demonstrate his skills on a continental platform. Complementing Osimhen in the squad is 22-year-old forward, Victor Boniface. Playing for Bayern Leverkusen, Boniface has contributed significantly this season with 16 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Contenders for the Crown

The Super Eagles are considered one of the favorites to seize the championship this year. Nigeria has previously basked in the glory of being African champions three times, with titles in 1980, 1994, and 2013. The team is set to embark on their journey to the 2023 AfCON, which is scheduled from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast.

Group Stage Challenges

Group A, where Nigeria is positioned, promises stiff competition. The Super Eagles will be squaring off against host nation Ivory Coast, alongside Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau. The team’s preparation for the tournament is set to begin in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on January 2, 2024. The final squad, led by head coach Jose Peseiro, encompasses a blend of seasoned players and rising stars, aiming for a fourth AfCON title.