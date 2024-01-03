en English
Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support

As the clock ticks down to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team, are deep in preparation. Under the watchful eye of their coach, Jose Peseiro, the squad is evolving to face the imminent challenges of the tournament. The latest development being the replacement of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi with Alhassan Yusuf, a strategic move that reveals Peseiro’s commitment to fielding the strongest side possible.

Call for Support and Preparations

Augustine Eguavoen, the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, has rallied for nationwide support for the Super Eagles. Making their 20th AFCON appearance, the team finds itself in Group A alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. Eguavoen, who led the team to the tournament two years ago, understands the importance of unwavering support from the nation.

The preparatory camp for the Super Eagles has opened in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The team is expected to start training on January 3, with friendly games against Burkina Faso and Cape Verde lined up. The tournament itself kicks off with a match against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, followed by matches against Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau.

Arrivals and Adjustments

So far, 17 players have arrived at the UAE training camp. Key figures like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong, and Francis Uzoho are yet to join the team. Ndidi’s absence due to injury has paved the way for Alhassan Yusuf, and there are murmurs that Kelechi Iheanacho may also miss out due to injury, with Terem Moffi as a potential replacement.

The Final Selection

Peseiro’s final 25-man squad for the AFCON has sparked reactions from fans and analysts alike. The list excluded some notable names like Terem Moffi and Israel-based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo. However, Peseiro defended his selections, underscoring the importance of group dynamics, training, and current form. Nigeria’s goalkeeping crisis led to the inclusion of Stanley Nwabali from Chippa United. The team’s Dubai-based pre-tournament camp is set to benefit from the unwavering support Peseiro has asked from Nigerian fans.

As the Super Eagles prepare to take flight at the AFCON, Ripples Nigeria calls for financial reinforcement to continue their mission of delivering balanced and fearless journalism. The media platform champions solutions journalism, holding leadership accountable while safeguarding press freedom and free speech. As the team gears up for the tournament, the nation is reminded of the integral role reliable information plays in societal development.

Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

