Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support

As the clock ticks down to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team, are deep in preparation. Under the watchful eye of their coach, Jose Peseiro, the squad is evolving to face the imminent challenges of the tournament. The latest development being the replacement of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi with Alhassan Yusuf, a strategic move that reveals Peseiro’s commitment to fielding the strongest side possible.

Call for Support and Preparations

Augustine Eguavoen, the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, has rallied for nationwide support for the Super Eagles. Making their 20th AFCON appearance, the team finds itself in Group A alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. Eguavoen, who led the team to the tournament two years ago, understands the importance of unwavering support from the nation.

The preparatory camp for the Super Eagles has opened in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The team is expected to start training on January 3, with friendly games against Burkina Faso and Cape Verde lined up. The tournament itself kicks off with a match against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, followed by matches against Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau.

Arrivals and Adjustments

So far, 17 players have arrived at the UAE training camp. Key figures like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong, and Francis Uzoho are yet to join the team. Ndidi’s absence due to injury has paved the way for Alhassan Yusuf, and there are murmurs that Kelechi Iheanacho may also miss out due to injury, with Terem Moffi as a potential replacement.

The Final Selection

Peseiro’s final 25-man squad for the AFCON has sparked reactions from fans and analysts alike. The list excluded some notable names like Terem Moffi and Israel-based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo. However, Peseiro defended his selections, underscoring the importance of group dynamics, training, and current form. Nigeria’s goalkeeping crisis led to the inclusion of Stanley Nwabali from Chippa United. The team’s Dubai-based pre-tournament camp is set to benefit from the unwavering support Peseiro has asked from Nigerian fans.

