Health

Nigeria’s First Walking Football League Braces for Historic Final

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
As the sun rises over Surulere, Lagos, the anticipation for the final showdown in the Lagos Waka Football League (LWFL) intensifies. This historic walking football league, a first in Nigeria, is primed to conclude at the Eagles Club football pitch, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of football in the nation.

Walking Football: Changing the Game

Designed for players above 50 years of age, this innovative version of the game promotes health and fair play, redefining football for the older generation. The LWFL brings unique rules to the field, forbidding running, heading the ball, kicks above shoulder height, and side or back tackles. These regulations create a safer environment for the players while maintaining the spirit of the competitive sport.

The Race to the Championship

The league witnessed participation from four teams: First Waka A, Managers, First Waka B, and Apapa Ajegunle. After the preliminary rounds, First Waka A and Managers emerged as the frontrunners, each with 12 points. These two teams are now set to lock horns in the championship battle. Concurrently, a special Fair Play trophy is up for grabs, with Apapa Ajegunle currently leading the race for this honor.

Walking Football: A Step Forward for Nigeria

Godson Uti, the Chairman of the Lagos Waka Football Association, expressed his enthusiasm for the growth of walking football in Nigeria. He highlighted Nigeria’s impressive ninth-place finish out of 64 nations at the recent Walking Football World Nations Cup held in England. Inspired by England’s model, Uti aspires to establish age-specific leagues across Nigeria for those above 50, 60, and 70 years of age, further promoting this healthier version of the game.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

