en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Burundi

Nigeria’s Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Nigeria’s Falconets Gear Up for Crucial U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

The Nigerian U-20 women’s national football team, popularly known as the Falconets, are gearing up their training efforts, underscoring their resolve to secure a spot in the U-20 Women’s World Cup. The team is set to compete in the final qualifying round, an encounter that holds great significance in their history of international youth football. The first leg of this round will pit them against the U-20 team of Burundi in a highly anticipated match.

Intensified Preparations

The Falconets have been diligently training in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city. Their latest training session took place on Friday afternoon at the Azam Stadium Complex, a clear testament to their commitment and determination. The doubleheader game scheduled for Sunday has them on their toes, eager to give their best and emerge victorious.

Aiming for the U-20 Women’s World Cup

The stakes are high. The winner of this final qualifying round will secure a place in the U-20 Women’s World Cup finals slated to take place in Colombia. The Falconets are not only focused on winning but also on continuing their strong performances in international youth football competitions. The team is led by seasoned head coach Chris Danjuma, with a squad of 19 players, including captain Oluchi Ohaegbulem, a beacon of leadership and inspiration for her teammates.

Carrying on a Legacy of Excellence

The Falconets have a rich history in youth football, marked by their robust performances and a reputation for producing some of Nigeria’s finest women footballers. This upcoming match against Burundi is not just about qualifying for the World Cup, but also about continuing to build on this legacy of excellence. With their intensified training efforts and unwavering determination, the Falconets are indeed poised to make their mark in the forthcoming U-20 Women’s World Cup.

0
Burundi Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Burundi

See more
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff. Close
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
1 week ago
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
1 week ago
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
4 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
4 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
10 seconds
Critical Medications to be Delivered to Hostages in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Agreement
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
4 mins
UK Post Office Scandal: A Reflection of Broader Societal Issues
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
6 mins
Volleyball Vice-Captain Shonte Seale Signs Professional Contract in Kazakhstan
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
9 mins
Triumph over Infertility: A Couple's Journey to the Joyous Birth of Triplets
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
11 mins
SABC Announces Comprehensive Live Coverage of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
12 mins
End of an Era: ANC Veteran Dr. Dlamini-Zuma Announces Retirement
George Clooney: The Joy of Directing and 'The Boys In The Boat'
13 mins
George Clooney: The Joy of Directing and 'The Boys In The Boat'
Ballot Counting Underway Following Taiwan's Presidential Election
16 mins
Ballot Counting Underway Following Taiwan's Presidential Election
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
19 mins
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app